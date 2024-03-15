Jonathan Bailey and Suranne Jones lead The Traitors: The Movie airing tonight

How many of us were hooked by the second series of The Traitors? Between Ar Diane getting killed off by drinking fizzy rosé, her high-camp funeral episode, and that dramatic finale, the nation was hooked. And now, it’s being brought to life in a new movie – The Traitors: The Movie starring Suranne Jones, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

The spoof film has been made for Red Nose Day (Friday 15 March) and will air tonight from 7pm.

In the spoof, Jones has transformed into Claudia Winkleman fringe, gloves, and all. Meanwhile, Bridgerton star Bailey will be playing the Traitor Harry. Also in the cast are Sally Phillips as Diane, Asim Chaudhry as Jaz, and Iain Stirling as Ross. Mollie Pearce, famously duped by Harry in the finale of The Traitors series two, will cameo as herself. Catherine Tate is also appearing as Evie and Charlie.

“I want to take this moment to publicly apologise to Harry for what I’ve done” – Jonathan Bailey

Of appearing in the spoof film Bailey said: “Being invited to be in a Comic Relief night of TV sketch is the proudest moment of my career so far. On top of that, The Traitors is my all-time favourite TV series – I would be star-struck if I met any one of them.

“I’m sure I am the first in a long line of actors who will play Harry in biopics. Actually, I want to take this moment to publicly apologise to Harry for what I’ve done.”

The Traitors: The Movie starring Suranne Jones and Jonathan Bailey (Image: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jones added: “I love Claudia, so everything is done with love as I step into her shoes. The most important thing is we are raising money for really important causes. So we are having fun, but the main thing will always be the causes.”

The Traitors: The Movie will air on Friday 15 March from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.