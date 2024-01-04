The Traitors viewers claim Diane and Sonja as ‘Mother’ after series 2 premiere

There was much excitement on Wednesday (3 January) as the UK edition of The Traitors returned to our screens.

The second series of the popular game show saw 22 people arrive at a grand castle in the Scottish Highlands with the goal of walking home with up to £120,000 be they a ‘Traitor’ or ‘Faithful’.

Amid the excitement, viewers took to social media to claim two of the contestants as ‘Mother’. The term is used affectionately, mostly by the LGBTQ+ community, to refer to women who are iconic in one way or another.

With her steely gaze and bluntly saying “Oh my god, we don’t all have to hug” early on Diane has become popular with fans of the show.

“What an icon already!” one fan tweeted also referencing the above quote. Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Maybe we have our new queen already.”

We don’t all have to hug! What an icon already! #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/CQgGVTsoO4 — Ben 🙌🏼 (@benjeff94) January 3, 2024

“SHE IS THE MOMENT,” typed another viewer alongside an image of Diane slumped in her chair no doubt staring into the soul of another contestant. Another X user joked they’d seen Diane somewhere else and posted an image of Sandra Bullock from the film Speed.

Referencing Diane’s selection of Anthony at a roundtable discussion purely for allegedly being rude to her at the start of the show another fan claimed that was “one of the campest things to ever happen in reality TV.” Another fan marveled that Diane had been “certified hun status” after one episode.

Diane accusing someone of being a traitor because they were rude to her in the line (which happened before selection) is one of the campest things to ever happen in reality TV #TheTraitors — Tara Carpenter's Missing Inhaler (@sympathy_simm) January 4, 2024

Similarly, another fan stated Diane had been “selected as the queen that gay twitter shall stan for the next month.” As well as her bold game plan Diane was congratulated by fans on her “Strong hotel-room-lunges game.”

diane, you have been selected as the queen that gay twitter shall stan for the next month #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/iMrlHVIQHQ — Dula Peep (@RobDavid_) January 3, 2024

One person also typed: “Just need 20 mins in the smoking area of a gay club with her.”

Just need 20 mins in the smoking area of a gay club with her #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/osJU8V7jQr — Girl I Am Gagging (@girliamgagging) January 3, 2024

Sonja was also claimed as ‘Mother’ by The Traitors fans. One fan posted a still of her in bed knitting but with a sleep mask on identifying that as “mother” behaviour. Someone else described it as “queen behaviour,” adding “it’s so camp.”

This is queen behaviour im sorry its so camp #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/91ELv2owxB — Girl I Am Gagging (@girliamgagging) January 3, 2024

The same moment was considered “HIGH CAMP” by another X user. Someone else quote-tweeted them adding, “No offence to gay twitter, but Diane but hasn’t given the high camp energy of a potentially murderous knitting Hyacinth Bucket!”

No offence to gay twitter, but Diane but hasn’t given the high camp energy of a potentially murderous knitting Hyacinth Bucket! #TheTraitors https://t.co/W1uDBxXn6B — Matt Smith (@_MatthewSmith) January 3, 2024

And then someone else posted images of Diane and Sonja labelling them as “The Queen” and “The Queen Mother” respectively.

The Queen and The Queen Mother. (The Crown circa 2019) #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/uogWIFInXd — Andrew John (@itsandrewjohnm) January 3, 2024

Elsewhere, an X user shared an image of Brian writing “One of us would leave that room looking like a Pringle can.” Someone else shared the moment Claudia helped recruit a fourth Traitor. They added the caption: “Gay twitter turning up to Brian’s room to announce trade of the season.”

One of us would leave that room looking like a Pringle can #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/QWxMopCrc2 — Dylan ❤️‍🔥 (@Dyl_Smi) January 3, 2024

Viewers also described all of Claudia’s moments as “camp.” One person posted a promotional of the presenter with the caption: “Mother C**tress of the grand Fringe has ascended from the Scotussy Highlands, ready for the Traitors to slay the house down boots.”

Mother Cuntress of the grand Fringe has ascended from the Scotussy Highlands, ready for the Traitors to slay the house down boots 🤭 #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/7UaUYOumXT — Jordan 💫 (@jordanxtyr) January 3, 2024

The first three episodes of The Traitors (UK) series 2 are available to stream on the BBC iPlayer now.