Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer’s Fellow Travelers gets release date

The hotly anticipated queer drama, Fellow Travelers, starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer, has been given its release date. And it’s not too far away.

The eight-part series from Paramount+ will see the two actors, who both identify as gay, play political elites as they begin a whirlwind romance that takes place over 40 years.

The series, which also stars Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts will debut on Paramount+ on 28 October in the UK. It will also debut on the same day in Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland, and Austria.

It will debut a day earlier in the US and Canada.

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers (Image: Showtime)

The show’s first trailer showed off some snapshots of various moments from the series. This includes fireworks, cameras flashing, as well as a police raid.

Bailey and Bomer were also seen embracing in bed and kissing passionately in another shot.

The series is an adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers (Image: Showtime)

A synopsis for the show reads: “Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.

“Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

“They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

“Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

Fellow Travelers will debut on 27 and 28 October on Paramount+.