John Cameron Mitchell on Hedwig and the Angry Inch at 25 and London shows: ‘Boy George and I will sing a Bowie classic’

You’re finally performing in London – how has it taken this long?

I have no idea! My Mum is a born and bred Glaswegian who lived through WWII and used to shout “I never saw a banana til I was 12!” and I went to a miserable boarding school near Edinburgh during the glam rock years. But finally I’m coming to rock London out!

What does it mean to you to bring this show here on the 25th anniversary of Hedwig’s London debut?

The London debut starred the Tony-winning Michael Cerveris who will join us for the show. There have been other small, perfectly formed productions in the UK like Divina De Campo’s amazing turn in Leeds and Manchester and she’ll join me for a song!

For those who’ve never seen you live, what can they expect from this night?

I’ll be doing all the Hedwig favorites, a song I wrote with Linda Perry for Satan, and some choice deep Bowie cuts from my show Queen Bitch. Boy George and I will sing a Bowie classic with a crack band led by my MD Justin Craig who’s also doing Stereophonic on the West End and Charlotte Hatherley of the band Ash. Longtime collaborator Shannon Conley, who used to lead a Zeppelin tribute band called Lez Zeppelin will back me up and sing some solos. Erik Bergrin has fashioned an incredible Bauhaus inspired 6-costumes-in-one outfit and we’ll have special guests like amazing South African singer Nakhane – my boyfriend in my musical podcast series Anthem: Homuculus starring Glenn Close, Patti Lupone and Cynthia Erivo – Mason Alexander Park, who was the MC in the recent London Cabaret, Martin Tomlinson, who acted in my Croydon-based YA punk romance film How to Talk to Girls at Parties and who led a great band called Selfish C*nt.

You mentioned Bowie – tell us more about the Queen Bitch tribute.

It sprang from our last horrifying US election. I chose a collection of Bowie’s most paranoid, apocalyptic, fascist-facing songs to stoke and purge our fears and intersperse them with some of his most healing songs. David was a big supporter of, and investor in, Hedwig. He lost every cent! After seeing the show off Broadway he told me, “John, you got it right.” I almost died on the spot.

Hedwig broke a lot of barriers in queer storytelling – how do you see its legacy now?

I’m proud of her. She’s like an ex-wife that I have sex with once in a while. I’m delighted she has other lovers around the world. Gets her out of my hair.

What do you think queer performance can offer right now in this political moment?

Well, we’re in a neo-fascist moment and queers have always been prime scapegoats for these type of bullies and also we’re at the vanguard of resistance. My new play LSM is about French Surrealist artist Claude Cahun who created an art resistance cell against the Nazis in the occupied Isle of Jersey. A deeply inspiring story!

I also have a satirical podcast sitcom out right now called Cancellation Island in which Holly Hunter’s character opens a rehab for cancelled people. It’s a queer leftish critique of cancel culture but quickly becomes a satire of conspiracy theories as a way to explain our unhappiness. One character says: “If all news is fake, all stories are true.”

You’re in London for Pride – any plans?

I’m hoping to sing on the stage at Dean St. but I’m so old, Pride has mellowed into gratitude. To quote my film Shortbus, “I used to want to change the world, now I just want to leave the room with a little dignity.”

What’s next for you creatively?

Well to quote another UK actor/manager, “I used to be a tour de force, now I’m forced to tour.” I have a big Japanese tour coming up, a Broadway Cruise engagement curated by Patti Lupone, the Queen Bitch Bowie tour around the world, a college teaching stint in Detroit called Problemagic Cinema. There is also my play LSM, a memoir I’m working on, and I’ll bet teaching an online writing class this August at The Work Room, plus, like all those American self-promoting has-beens, I do a lot of Cameo videos!

Last one – what should Londoners wear to the show?

Glitter is always acceptable. Let’s see what you got in the back of the closet And be ready to rock. Guitars are back for the queers!

