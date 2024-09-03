Joel Kim Booster announces engagement to boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina: ‘Very much in love’

Congratulations to Joel Kim Booster and his partner John-Michael Sudsina, who have announced their engagement!

Booster – who appeared on the cover of the July/August issue of Attitude – shared the news in a cute post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He included pictures of the proposal, which occurred while the couple were vacationing in South Korea.

“Vacation boyfriend —-> Vacation husband,” the 36-year-old Fire Island star wrote. “Try to be normal about this.”

Vacation boyfriend —-> Vacation husband. Try to be normal about this. pic.twitter.com/CtmzhE4aeK — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) September 1, 2024

In a post on Instagram, the actor and writer shared a bunch more pictures from the couple’s holiday, as well as a close up snap of the the gold engagement ring.

“Very much in love. Very happy,” he wrote. “No matter where I am, he’s my home.”

Booster first met Sudsina, a video game producer for Riot Games, on trip to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

“It was the first big party weekend, and we met out through mutual friends on the first night and I took him home and we, y’know, watched the sunrise together on the beach and talked after we hooked up,” the Industry actor told Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Modern Family star’s podcast, Dinner’s on Me, in June.

News of Booster and Sudsina’s engagement was met with congratulations from the likes of Drag Race stars Monét X Change and Shea Coulee, Bobby Berk, Abbot Elementary star Quinta Brunson, and the writer Alexander Chee.

Meanwhile, Booster recently made a surprise guest appearance in the hit HBO series Industry. The actor showed up naked in the third episode of the show’s new season.

“The whole HBO viewing audience is gonna see my dick now,” he told New York Magazine in an interview, adding: “I love my dick. I think I have a good dick. The reviews have been mostly good across my life. I’ve had a lot of sex.”

The show, which also stars Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington and Marisa Abela, also airs on the BBC. UK viewers will have to wait to see the show’s third season until it drops on BBC iPlayer in October.