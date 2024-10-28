Joe Lycett welcomes baby son: ‘I am LOVING being a dad’

Comedian and artist Joe Lycett is now a daddy!

The 36-year-old announced that he has become the father of a baby boy, sharing the news in a post on Instagram in which he gave a shout out to Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

“My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son,” Lycett wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of himself cuddling a tiny baby.

He added: “The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community. We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

Lycett said he was “LOVING” being a dad, and joked that he wouldn’t be taking press request because “we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader“.

Of course, Lycett is known for his elaborate and outlandish pranks. The comedian previously changed his name to Hugo Boss in a protest against the German fashion brand after they were accused of sending cease-and-desist letters to charities and businesses using the word ‘boss’. He has has filmed himself ‘destroying’ £10,000 in protest of the Qatar World Cup, only to later reveal the video was a hoax.

However, it appears that his news about the birth of his son is real, with The Guardian reporting that the story is, in fact, true.

Indeed, in a recent interview with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two star Bimini on the latter’s podcast, The Pieces, Lycett opened up about being in a long-term relationship with a woman, whom he calls ‘Denise’, but which is not her real name.

The star, who identifies as pansexual, said that his relationship sometimes confuses people because they often assume he’s gay.

“Well, it’s interesting now being in a long-term relationship with a woman because loads of people are like, sorry what?” he said.

“There was a brief period when I was at school when I thought because I was attracted to men, I was gay, and then I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa, hang on. Then I use the term bisexual when anyone asks and I just want to give a quick answer because people understand that.”

He added: “But I think the most accurate way of describing myself is pansexual, in that I’m not attracted to people just because of their gender.”

We’re sending Lycett and ‘Denise’ all our congratulations.