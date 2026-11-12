Big Brother’s Twinks reaffirms her support for the trans community: ‘I have a trans sibling’

2026 Big Brother contestant Twinks has reaffirmed her support for the trans community after standing up for LGBTQ+ rights in the house, revealing that she has a trans sibling.

Twinks, who entered the Big Brother house as a late arrival, finished as runner-up, missing out on the win to Rochelle by just over one per cent of the vote.

During her time on the show, she welcomed open conversations about the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the trans community.

Twinks said the government “is obsessed with genitals”

When a debate broke out among the housemates over whether trans people should use single-sex toilets, Twinks said the government “is obsessed with genitals. It is ridiculous”.

Rochelle, who was at the centre of several controversies during the series, said: “I wouldn’t be happy with a transgender in the toilet with me.” Her comments have since received backlash from LGBTQ+ viewers and their allies.

Speaking on The Pieces with Bimini podcast, Twinks explained why it was so important for her to speak up for the trans community as a bisexual woman.

“I care deeply about the trans community” – Twinks opens up about her trans sibling

“I’m not trans, but I care deeply about the trans community. I go to Trans Pride. I have a trans sibling. I have trans friends that I love dearly, and I will protect them at all costs.”

Podcast host and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bimini drew attention to statistics suggesting that three in five people in the UK have never met a trans person.

“But I’m sure they have many, many opinions,” Twinks replied.

Important conversations

The former housemate said the reason she entered the house was to have conversations about equality and diversity, although she hadn’t expected to have them as often as she did.

During her time on the show, Twinks also said she believes trans women should have the right to compete in women’s sport.

“That’s my belief, because you are a trans woman. You are a woman, and I believe that you should be able to compete alongside your gender.”

Winner of Big Brother 2026

Rochelle won the Big Brother 2026 UK final with 37.65 per cent of the public vote, narrowly beating runner-up Twinks by a record-close margin of just 1.03 percentage points.