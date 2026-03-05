Model Jessica White calls bisexual men an ‘ick’ – but says it’s ‘ok’ for women to ‘kind of be bi’

Model Jessica White has called bisexual men an “ick”, claiming women have more freedom to explore their sexuality.

She made the controversial remark during an interview with TMZ this week at the Gurus Magazine x Morgan Publicity luncheon for Endometriosis Awareness Month in Beverly Hills.

The 41-year-old spoke about double standards, claiming they exist: “I would also say it’s ok for a girl to kind of be bi, but if a man does it…”

White exclaimed: “I feel that double standards exist for all of us,” and added, “Women have more ability to explore their sexuality… I believe.”

The clip received backlash online, with one user commenting: “It’s okay for women to be one way that is natural. But man can’t be the same way that is natural… stupid lady.”

“Imagine telling grown people with free will what is acceptable,” another commented. “I can’t stand double standards and that’s on both ends,” a third said.

One user penned: “Just like you don’t want men speaking for women… Don’t speak for men! A man can very much be bisexual. How the hell are you gonna tell somebody what they are and what they are attracted to the nerve of ya.”

Her comments come after White recently announced her engagement to artist Nathan Wong, sharing a proposal video to Instagram.

Before this, she was in an eight-year polyamorous relationship with comedian Nick Cannon, discussing their breakup in a 2023 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

“[It was] like polyamorous,” Jessica explained. “I wasn’t allowed to have other partners, but he was.”