Janet Jackson’s Together Again UK tour: Tickets available now

Music legend Janet Jackson’s hugely successful Together Again tour is coming to Europe this autumn, including four UK dates, with tickets on sale now.

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will kick off the European leg of her tour on 25 September in Paris. She will then play Birmingham (27 Sep), London (28 Sep), Glasgow (30 Sep) and Manchester (1 Oct).

Following the UK dates, the tour will continue to Antwerp (3 Oct), followed by shows in Munich (5 Oct), Cologne (6 Oct), and Berlin (8 Oct). It will conclude in Amsterdam on 10 October.

The Together Again tour celebrates Janet’s 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry and the 35th anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Rhythm Nation. Rolling Stone described the show as a “ruthlessly packed greatest-hits set”.

The announcement of the European leg follows the immense success of Janet’s ongoing 35-date US tour, which has become the highest-selling trek of her career. It features a massive 40-song setlist, including favourites ‘Nasty’ and ‘Doesn’t Really Matter’.

Tickets for the European leg of the Together Again tour are on sale now. You can get your tickets now by clicking here. The Together Again tour dates are below: