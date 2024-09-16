Jamilah Barry unwraps bold sexuality with ‘The Love Is Gone’: ‘It’s giving demure!’

British-Guinean singer-songwriter Jamilah Barry has dropped her new single ’The Love Is Gone’.

With lyrics that explore balancing relationships with both men and women, the song was produced by Rømmeand Oddbox.

The track, released last Friday, features saxophone accompaniment from esteemed producer and multi-instrumentalist Marco Bernadis (Snoh Aalegra, Venna, Jorja Smith, Radiant Children).

“It’s giving demure, it’s giving cutesy!” – Jamilah on new single ‘The Love Is Gone’

Discussing the track, Jamilah said: “I had so much fun writing this. Rømme and I couldn’t stop ourselves when it came to adding and layering the BVs and harmonies.”



Jamilah furthermore added: “There were literally hundreds of vocal tracks – big up Engine Earz on the mix! It’s giving cutesy. It’s giving demure and I can’t wait to hear people sing along to it”.

The song was created during the same writing camp in Lausanne, Switzerland that bore ‘Give’, Jamilah’s previous single.

The track references sounds from Cuba and Brazil, and contains nods to rumba and bossa nova, which combine with the record’s alternative R&B core roots.

Jamilah’s other singles include the neo-soul, jazz and bossa nova cocktail ‘Give’and the drill and R&B-focused ‘Fuck It (On-1)’.

The rising star’s most popular song on Spotify is ‘COMING THRU’, which, at the time of writing, has almost 10.7 million streams.