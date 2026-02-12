James Van Der Beek’s LGBTQ+ advocacy revisited as fans honour late Dawson’s Creek star

Acclaimed actor and LGBTQ+ ally James Van Der Beek died yesterday (11 February) aged 48, two and a half years after being diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in August 2023.

He passed away on 11 February 2026, as announced by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on Instagram.

In a heartfelt statement, she wrote: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“We ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend” – Kimberly Van Der Beek announced the death of her husband

The statement continued: “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Father of six, Van Der Beek was best known for his roles in Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues. He publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in November 2024.

Following his death, his wife launched a GoFundMe for the family, raising over $1.2 million (£881,348) to help cover his cancer medical expenses.

James Van Der Beek’s history of LGBTQ+ advocacy

Throughout his career, Van Der Beek was celebrated as a loyal LGBTQ+ ally, speaking out in support of same-sex marriage and appearing in notable LGBTQ+ projects, including Ryan Murphy’s Pose and Benito Skinner’s Overcompensating, the latter marking his final on-screen performance in 2025.

Van Der Beek was a trailblazer in his own right, speaking out in support of same-sex marriage before it became legal in the US under former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Two years before the US Supreme Court legalised same‑sex marriage, the actor publicly backed marriage equality in a Facebook post, writing: “I’m confused… how is two gay people getting married a threat to my marriage? Am I doing it wrong?”

“Homophobia is the direct result of ignorance” – James Van Der Beek on LGBTQ+ rights

In April 2014, Van Der Beek participated in a conversation on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting LGBTQ+ themes, stating: “Homophobia is the direct result of ignorance… and usually a symptom of repressed homosexuality.”

A year later, he teamed up with actress Anna Camp in a Funny or Die sketch satirising Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), signed in March 2015 by Governor Mike Pence, which was heavily criticised by advocates for potentially promoting LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Mocking the law, he pretended to take a call from a gay man phoning in to buy a pair of plates, quickly putting the phone down after the caller revealed he had a male partner.

Van Der Beek mocks the Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act for it’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda

“I mean, what’s next? I all of a sudden leave my wife Cindy and go shack up with Don in a postmodern house in Palm Springs,” he quipped, highlighting the absurdity of the law.

After the 2015 national backlash, the law was amended later that year to clarify that RFRA could not be used as a legal basis for refusing services to LGBTQ+ individuals. The law remains in force.

Appearing in the 2018 TV series Pose, a show about New York City’s LGBTQ+ ballroom culture, he portrayed the character Matt, a foil to the queer scene, giving impactful context to the challenging world the community had to navigate.

“He uses his power to give people who have been marginalised a voice” – Van Der Beek praises Ryan Murphy

The series’ creator, Murphy, won an Emmy the same year, which Van Der Beek congratulated in a statement on social media.

The actor penned: “This is a man who was once made fun of for the way he talked, for being too ‘gay’, too weird. He could have gotten bitter. Instead, he got better and better, built an empire, and now he uses his power to give people who have been marginalised a voice, an opportunity, a job – half of the people he hires are women, minorities, or people of colour. That’s been his policy.”

In his final on-screen role, Van Der Beek appeared in the Prime Video comedy series Overcompensating a year before his death, in a guest role as a character named Charlie.

The series, created by actor Skinner, who also stars as the protagonist, follows his character Benny, a closeted college student navigating his sexuality and campus life.

The former Attitude cover star offered his condolences to the Van Der Beek family following the death announcement, writing in the comment section: “A legend in every way.”