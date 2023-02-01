Jake Shears unveils new single ‘Too Much Music’ and upcoming album

Jake Shears has finally revealed his latest single, ‘Too Much Music’. Don’t worry, Jake is actually singing “there can never be too much music!”

The Scissor Sisters frontman, 44, has also announced that the song will open his upcoming album, Last Man Dancing out on 2 June 2023.

After teasing us for days, Shears debuted the single on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday 1 February.

Posting about the new track on Instagram, the 44-year-old said he was “beyond stoked” to finally release the single.

He also teased collaborations on the album from the likes of Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, and Amber Martin. Jane Fonda makes a special cameo we’re told.

In the music video to ‘Too Much Music’ Shears can be seen making out with two halves of a couple, a man and a woman. After some drama ensues Jake eventually rides off into the sunset with a new man.

“It’s the last ones dancing who are rewarded”

“Last Man Dancing is my ultimate house party,” said Shears on Instagram. “Presented in two distinct halves, it chronicles a nights journey from sing-along dance anthems into the deeper, darker corners of my living room.”

He continued: “Electro-pop, tech-house, poppers-fueled disco, it’s MY afters and YOU just got the address. We can be as loud and late as we want… and while not everyone might make it to the end, it’s the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments of the evening.”

Speaking to Attitude last October Jake teased new music. “I have a lot in the pipeline right now. It’s gonna be a good couple of years for me,” he said.

Shears has also announced he’ll be playing several “intimate” shows to launch the album.

30 May – Glasgow || SWG3 Warehouse

1 June – Brighton || Concorde 2

2 June – London || Village Underground

4 June – London || Mighty Hoopla

Fans can pre-order Last Man Dancing in any format to access exclusive ticket pre-sales.