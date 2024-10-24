Jade Thirlwall shares super gay merch, including a butt plug and lube

Angel of our dreams Jade Thirlwall has long been a vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community. From her days in Little Mix to her burgeoning solo career, the 31-year-old has stood by us queers and we love her for it.

In her latest iconic move, the singer, who released her latest single ‘Fantasy’ last week, has shared her latest merch drop, and it includes some rather gay friendly – and quite adult – pieces.

Along with the usual hoodies, t-shirts and mugs, but Jade has partnered with queer-inclusive sex-positive community group Howl for a box called ‘Fantasy Bundle’ that includes a blindfold, a beaded thong (which could be made of candy), lubricant and a butt plug keychain.

Got another drop for you ✨ whatever floats your boat I’ve got it for you babe 👀💖😂🪩 Fantasy merch is available to pre-order now my lovelies xhttps://t.co/2v7Qa7EVBn pic.twitter.com/IdUrNq8C1H — JADE (@jadethirlwall) October 22, 2024

The bundle ties in with the sexual nature of Jade’s single ‘Fantasy’, which she has said is “about feeling safe enough with your partner to shamelessly explore your fantasies”.

According to the Howl website, who also stock some of the items, the butt plug key chain is not, in fact, meant to be used in the bedroom.

Naturally, fans were left screaming at the merch, and the memes are everything.

Buttplugs and anal lube? JADE knows her fanbase! https://t.co/zm16ALBxa6 — Michael. (@yosoymichael) October 23, 2024

Of course, Jade isn’t the first pop star to release risqué merch that appeals to a LGBTQ+ audience.

Following the release of her 2020 album Chromatica, Lady Gaga released a Chromatica-themed jockstrap. Likewise, Charli XCX has previously sold a sex paddle and teased a branded douche. She also recently sold a key on a necklace to accompany her latest album Brat.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with BEAT magazine, Jade opened up about her close bond with the LGBTQ+ community.

“Growing up in a musical theatre background, I was surrounded by a lot of LGBTQ people. Then when I moved to London my gay friends took me under their wing,” she said. “That’s where I found myself. Drag culture helped me realise you can have this alter ego as a performer, which genuinely transformed my confidence.”

The singer launched her solo career with the experimental single ‘Angel of My Dreams’, offering us a taste of her upcoming debut solo album, which has yet to be officially announced.

Until that moment comes, those keen to bag the ‘Fantasy Bundle’ can pre-order it from Jade’s official website now for £75.