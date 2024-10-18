Jade Thirlwall channels Diana Ross and Carrie in video for new single ‘Fantasy’

Jade Thirlwall is continuing her journey of solo stardom by channelling Studio 54 with her new single ‘Fantasy’.

The track, which comes following the release of her top 10 single ‘Angel of My Dreams‘, is a slinky slice of disco funk reminiscent of Jessie Ware and Donna Summer.

“Whatever floats your boat, I’ll help you sail away (Sail away)/What is your cup of tea? I’ll sip it, and I’ll add the sugar, babe/Release your fear, no judgement here (Babe)/It could be loopy, it could be kinky, it could be hot, and that’s okay,” she raps on the first verse.

“I can’t wait for my fans to experience more of my musical world” – Jade Thirlwall

In a statement about the song, Jade said: “‘Fantasy’ is a love song that I wrote with dream team Pablo Bowman and Mike Sabath about feeling safe enough with your partner to shamelessly explore your fantasies.

“We wrote this the day after [‘Angel of My Dreams’] was written, and from then on I always knew it would be the second single. I can’t wait for my fans to experience more of my musical world.”

Jade has also shared the official video for ‘Fantasy’.

The clip was helmed by noted photographer and music video director David LaChapelle, who has made videos for the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Amy Winehouse and current Attitude cover star, Sir Elton John.

In the video, Jade throws it back to the ’70s, embodying a Diana Ross style diva in a cascading golden dress. As she performs, however, a bucket of blood is tipped over her head, a reference to the 1976 movie Carrie.

Watch the video below:

‘Fantasy’ is the third taste from Jade’s upcoming solo album, which has yet to be officially announced. Last month, the 31-year-old dropped the promo song ‘Midnight Cowboy‘, which features a guest spoken word segment by Doctor Who and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

In an interview with BEAT earlier this year, the singer teased more details about her upcoming album.

“I’m very much a kitchen sink girl – I throw it all in,” she said. “I want it all. When I look at a pop girl as a fan, I want the looks, the concepts, the big show, the glam. Everything. Then as I was finding myself, I thought it would be pretty cool if the album did sound like an experiment of finding what my sound is. It’s real.”

Jade will perform ‘Fantasy’ live for the first time tomorrow (19 October) on Later…with Jools Holland on BBC Two.

‘Fantasy’ is available to stream now.