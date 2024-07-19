Jade Thirlwall leaves fans ‘speechless’ with solo single ‘Angel of My Dreams’

The verdicts are in and fans have agreed that Jade Thirlwall “ate” with her debut solo single, ‘Angle of My Dreams’.

The former member of Little Mix, 31, released her first solo single today (Friday 19 July). She is the last member of Little Mix to release music on her own. In it, she looks at both the light and dark sides that come with the music industry.

The song starts with a sample of Sandie Shaw’s 1967 song ‘Puppet On A String’ from the Eurovision Song Contest. It then moves quickly into the chorus with Jade demonstrating her angelic and rich vocals. The beat then kicks in and it becomes a song we can easily imagine filling the dancefloors this summer.

The music video alternates between home videos of Jade as a child singing and her time on The X-Factor as well as alternate versions of the singer all vying for a place in the spotlight and getting increasingly mad.

“On a rogue friday morning Jade releases an immediate club classic”

Posting about the song on Instagram on Friday Jade wrote: “I don’t know whether to cry or laugh or shit myself 😂 This song means everything to me – my love/hate letter to the music industry, telling my story from the beginning of my journey to now. It’s the perfect introduction and launch into my world as a solo artist so buckle the fuck up lolllll.”

“I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again,” Jade has also said about the single. “I’m so proud of it and I can say that with chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them,” she added.

Reacting to the track one fan wrote on X: “On a rogue friday morning Jade releases an immediate club classic with such an epic range that I might just pass out from the cuntyness of it all.”

“U ate,” wrote another listener. Someone else typed: “I may be biased cuz Jade has always been my favourite, but Angel Of My Dreams is my favourite debut single.”

“I AM SPEECHLESS,” was someone else’s reaction, while another person added: “Jade is feeding us better than mother…” after referencing Katy Perry’s lack of success with ‘Woman’s World’.

Since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, each member has released their own music. Previously Jade has collaborated on music with other artists, including Billy Porter and MNEK for the former’s ‘Children’.