Jade Thirlwall announces debut solo single ‘Angel of My Dreams’ and shares artwork

Jade Thirlwall is poised for a new era after announcing her debut single ‘Angel of My Dreams’ – and apparently, dropping her surname.

The track, co-written by Jade, is out 19 July 2024.

The star revealed news of the song and its artwork [below] on social media yesterday, alongside a picture of herself and the words (and potential song lyrics) “I’m in heaven when you’re looking at me.”

Jade’s artwork for new single ‘Angel of My Dreams’ (Image: Provided)

According to insiders, the former Little Mix member wrote the track in LA alongside Steph Jones (who worked on Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’) Pablo Bowman (who worked on Calvin Harris’ ‘Miracle’) and producer Mike Sabbath (who’s worked with RAYE).

” I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – Jade Thirlwall

“What I’m going for is a pop punch to the face,” the 31-year-old said in a statement of the single.

“I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again,” she furthermore added.

Jade Thirlwall will drop her new single ‘Angel of My Dreams’ on 19 July (Image: Provided)

In her statement, Jade also said: “I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me.

“I’m setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like ‘what the fuck is that song?’

“My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go ‘that’s nice’.”

As one quarter of Little Mix – alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson – Jade scored number one hits like ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and ‘Sweet Melody’.

