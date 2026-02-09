Jacob Elordi praises Margot Robbie for Wuthering Heights safe set: ‘You needn’t suffer to make beautiful art’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jacob Elordi has praised “Wuthering Heights” co-star Margot Robbie for creating a safe space on set to explore the story’s infamously brutal themes.

The film is an adaptation of the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, set against the rugged natural beauty of Yorkshire. It tells the tale of the toxic love affair between characters Cathy and Heathcliff, which drives both to the brink of madness.

Asked how the team looked out for their own and each other’s wellbeing while making the film, Jacob also praised director Emerald Fennell’s “kindness and openness.”

“It’s not just the subject matter; it’s the hours, being away from home” – Jacob Elordi on “Wuthering Heights”

“It comes from the top,” he said. “We were led by Emerald. She’s a clear case of you don’t have to suffer to make beautiful art.



“Her kindness and openness creatively helps you feel the same way,” he continued. “Then Margot as a team leader leads with love and kindness and that, just as a cast member, someone who receives that – that is, for me, the most fundamental part of getting through.

Jacob Elordi is also known for roles in Euphoria and On Swift Horses (Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

“The shoots are long as well. It’s not just the subject matter. It’s the hours, being away from home, all these things. So, for me, it’s having two great ladies at the top of our tree.”

“Wuthering Heights” will be released in UK and Irish cinemas from 13 February 2026.