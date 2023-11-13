Iris Prize announces second Documentary Film Finance Fund winner
"We really appreciate this opportunity to tell stories of queer joy and strength from within our community"
The organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have announced the winner of the second Iris Prize Documentary Film Finance Fund.
Ira Putilova has won for her film which tells the story of four members of a queer Muay Thai club in London. The club focuses on confronting rising hate crime by teaching martial arts to queer, trans, and non-binary people and running self-defence classes for their community.
Commenting on the win, Putilova said: “At a time when LGBTQIA+ people are coming under increased threats, we really appreciate this opportunity to tell stories of queer joy and strength from within our community.”
“We are committed to shining a light on the untold stories from within the LGBTQ+ community” – Iris Prize Festival Director, Berwyn Rowlands
Iris’ Festival Director, Berwyn Rowlands, and the BAFTA-nominated filmmaker, Angela Clarke, shortlisted the submissions for the Fund.
Rowlands said he was “delighted” that the film can now be made due to the Fund. He added: “We are committed to shining a light on the untold stories from within the LGBTQ+ community and making sure they get to be seen by a new global audience.”
Philip Webb, the COO of FROOT and OUTtv added: “The documentary (title TBC) is set to be a poignant and celebratory exploration within the unique setting of a queer martial arts club in London and provides audiences with the opportunity to delve into a community they may not be familiar with.”
The Documentary Film Finance Fund was established by the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival and is sponsored by FROOT, the UK LGBTQ+ streaming service, and Aberystwyth University who have committed to invest £20,000 in the final film.
The fund supports emerging British documentary filmmakers in telling unique LGBTQ+ stories between 22 and 40 minutes with a particular emphasis on underrepresented groups.
The Iris Prize Festival will return next year from Tuesday 8 October to Sunday 13 October 2024. Full details about Iris can be found here.