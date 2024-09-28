I Am Harvey Milk: Producer Rob Houchen on new London production

Picture San Francisco, 1977. The city is a sea of change, and at its heart stands a man with an infectious smile and an audacious dream. Harvey Milk, camera shop owner turned political firebrand, is about to shatter the lavender ceiling. In a time when being openly gay could cost you everything, Milk dared to run for office – and won.

But Milk’s story doesn’t start there. Born in 1930, he spent years living a closeted life, serving in the Navy and working in finance. It wasn’t until his 40s that Milk found his voice in San Francisco’s Castro district. His journey from closeted naval officer to the first out gay elected official in California is proof of the power of authenticity and perseverance.

During his brief but impactful time on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Milk became a champion for LGBTQ+ rights. He spearheaded a landmark ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation, his voice a rallying cry for a community long pushed to the margins. But just 11 months into office, an assassin’s bullet silenced that voice. Or so they thought.

In the decades since his tragic death in 1978, Milk’s legacy has only grown stronger. He became a symbol of hope and resilience for the LGBTQ+ community, inspiring countless individuals to live openly and fight for their rights. It’s this enduring impact that drew me to I Am Harvey Milk, a one-act musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

“The journey to staging I Am Harvey Milk has been a culmination of my experiences in the theatre world”

I Am Harvey Milk (Image: Chorus Productions Ltd)

As a queer person in the theatre industry, I felt compelled to bring this important work to a UK audience. Through my production company, Chorus Productions Ltd, we’re thrilled to present the European premiere of this show at London’s Cadogan Hall on 27 October, with all profits going to the incredible Stonewall.

The journey to staging I Am Harvey Milk has been a culmination of my experiences in the theatre world. From my early days playing Marius in Les Misérables to founding Chorus Productions, I’ve always sought to push creative boundaries and tell meaningful stories. This production feels particularly significant, allowing us to celebrate a true LGBTQ+ hero while supporting the vital work of the Stonewall charity.

We’ve assembled an incredible team for this concert, including West End star Joel Harper Jackson and Broadway’s Sierra Boggess in the leading roles, supported by a 50-strong queer choir. As a producer, it’s immensely rewarding to bring together such talent to honour Milk’s legacy.

Presenting I Am Harvey Milk goes beyond just putting on a show. It’s about educating audiences on an essential chapter of LGBTQ+ history, inspiring the next generation of activists, and reminding us all of the power of representation and perseverance. As we prepare to share this story, I’m reminded of the progress we’ve made since Milk’s time, but also of the work that still lies ahead in the ongoing fight for equality.

Rob Houcen is a founder of Chorus Productions Ltd and an English singer and actor known for his musical theatre roles, including productions such Les Misérables, Eugenius and The Light in the Piazza.