Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams joins Netflix crypto scandal drama The Altruists

Hudson Williams is set to appear in a new Netflix drama about the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, joining a cast led by Julia Garner.

The Heated Rivalry actor has been cast in a recurring role in The Altruists, an eight-episode limited series based on New York Magazine’s reporting on the rise and fall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Garner will play former Alameda Research chief executive Caroline Ellison, opposite Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried. The series follows the pair’s rapid ascent within the cryptocurrency industry before the exchange collapsed in 2022 amid allegations that billions of dollars in customer funds had been misused.

According to Variety, the show’s official logline reads: “The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye – before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z’s own Bonnie & Clyde.”

Who will Hudson Williams play in The Altruists?

Williams will portray Duncan Rheingans-Yoo, the co-founder of crypto trading firm Modulo Capital. The company received a $400 million investment from Bankman-Fried shortly before FTX collapsed.

The wider cast includes Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, Terry Chen, Elizabeth Adams, Hannah Galway, and William Mapother.

Created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt, The Altruists examines the culture surrounding the cryptocurrency boom and the figures who built vast fortunes in the industry before its most dramatic crash.

Production on the series took place between summer and autumn last year.

What can fans expect from Heated Rivalry season 2?

The role marks another major project for Williams following the success of Heated Rivalry, in which he stars opposite Connor Storrie.

A second season of Heated Rivalry has already been confirmed. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars, Williams offered a brief hint about what viewers can expect from the next instalment: “Sex.”

Creator Jacob Tierney has said the second season is currently being written, with filming expected to begin in August and a potential release planned for April 2027.