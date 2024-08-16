Shygirl, Christine and the Queens, Confidence Man, Christeene, Horse Meat Disco coming to Homobloc 2024

The lineup for queer extravaganza Homobloc 2024 has been announced, with a stunning lineup covering singers, DJs, drag artists and more.

Returning for its fifth year, the colossal gathering of the world’s edgiest club ready queers will return to Manchester on 9 November.

The cavernous Depot Mayfield has lit up every November since 2019 with a programme that has firmly put Manchester on the global map of essential queer events.

With a lineup to rival the greatest of festivals, in just a single day/night Homobloc serves the pop excellence with dance music’s leading names.

Topping the bill this year are hyperpop club queen Shygirl and the immaculately cool Christine and the Queens, along with Confidence Man playing an exclusive b2b DJ set with 2manydjs.

Elsewhere across the sprawling multi-room complex will be Moonchild Sanelly, Bimini, Swedish singer and record producer COBRAH, Mykki Blanco, Tiga, HorsegiirL, HAAi and more than you can shake a 6ft long glow stick at. It’s a truly inclusive throwdown featuring the finest queer talent.

“We promise a safe haven to express queer joy, rage and connection” – Homobloc’s Rod Connolly

“Keeping it fresh for 2024, we are excited to be announcing a dynamic festival lineup that unites iconic artists in electronic music, a feast of characters from Manchester’s queer nightlife and a new stage dedicated to platform LGBTQ+ artists from the global underground music spectrum,” said Rod Connolly, Homobloc promoter.

“More than ever, Homobloc stands as a beacon of unity and celebration. Love is the message in our house and we promise a safe haven to express queer joy, rage and connection in response to the current social climate.”

“Homobloc stands as a beacon of unity and celebration,” organisers say (Image: Rob Jones/hirobjones)

Sophie Bee, Homobloc creative cirector, said: “It’s been a wild ride since the party started in 2019. The festival production has evolved so much and we’ve gone from half of Manchester plus the kitchen sink on stage, to choreographed pieces with global touring artists. Our research and development design team based at Islington Mill has been a place for experimentation allowing space for people’s imagination to flourish.”

She added: “It’s an honour to work on a collaborative, loving, fun spectacle, with such innovative producers from mixed art forms. This year there are some really beautiful production moments that we can’t wait to share with all our family, friends and community.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.homobloc.co.uk