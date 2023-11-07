The Hollyoaks cast on ‘conversion therapy’ storyline ahead of special episode

The cast of E4’s Hollyoaks has reflected on the importance of the show’s ‘conversion therapy’ storyline ahead of a crucial episode.

The “long-running storyline” saw David Ames join the series as the sinister Hollyoaks High headteacher, Carter Shepherd. Carter began running sessions aimed at influencing characters with sexual orientations and gender identities.

Ahead of a “special episode” that will see storylines collide and juxtapose the harrowing outdated practices with characters coming together to find joy in solidarity, the cast reflected on the importance of portraying the realities of ‘conversion therapy’ as well as the love of the LGBTQ+ community.

David Ames – Carter Shepherd

Carter in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“It’s very important to be telling this story as it’s very of the moment, it’s constantly back and forth in the news at the minute that our present Conservative government under Rishi Sunak is thinking of scrapping banning ‘conversion therapy’ again, something they pledged to get rid of months even years ago. It is very important that we are illustrating quite how corruptive this practise is.”

Annie Wallace – Sally St Claire

Sally in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“It’s nice to show that actually when it comes down to it and queer people sit down and talk about their experiences, the amount of common ground is absolutely stark and plain to see. Although sexuality and gender identity are very different things, the gender non-conformist aspect of it is what gets focused upon. It’s what’s used to hammer the community into submission as it were. It’s been particularly appalling for the past few years led by the anti-trans movement so yeah we stick together and we’re stronger together.”

Ashling O’Shea – Nadira Valli

Peri and Nadira in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“This is a huge episode for the queer community. It’s an episode that explores the dangers our community – particularly our Trans siblings with rising hate crimes, increasing public hateful rhetoric as well as having to fight to be included in the ‘conversion therapy’ ban – is still facing as well as the immense joy that comes from accepting who you are. It shows us the power of community and right now we need that more than anything.”

Kieron Richardson – Ste Hay

Ste and James in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“I think that fans should tune in to the solidarity episode purely for Annie Wallace. She’s got this great speech near the end of the episode which she wrote herself. She was talking about growing up as a trans woman and there was quite an impassioned speech, so I think it’s quite nice that the viewers get to see from Annie’s eyes what it was like growing up in a different time. Even though we are in 2023 now, all you’ve got to do is turn on the news and see everything isn’t sorted so hopefully Annie’s speech alone might just open a few people’s eyes.”

James Sutton – John Paul McQueen

John Paul McQueen in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“Off the back of our current Government’s decision not to ban ‘conversion therapy’ and to allow that abhorrent practice to continue, it’s topical in that sense. It still goes on and as long as that continues, storylines like this have a place. It’s something that we take very seriously and we do feel a sense of responsibility to the truth of it and to the people that are going through it or have been through it. If we can just shine a little bit of light, make people more aware, and it gets that conversation going – that’s important.”

Ross Adams – Scott Drinkwell

Scott in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“I think the conversion therapy storyline is such a difficult hard watch and it is almost unbelievable that it still happens and is still legal to happen. I think in amongst all of that darkness what Hollyoaks does really well is show the light and that’s what this episode does really clearly. You see that actually [the LGBTQ+ characters] out there living their best lives, having a great time and they don’t have to change who they are or be someone that they’re not. When you see that the gay conversion’s going on, it almost breaks your heart even more because you’re thinking, but look at how happy everybody else is, just be you, be yourself!”

Greg Finnegan – James Nightingale

L to R: Peri, Nadira, Ste, James, Sally, and Scott in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“There’s ups and downs but ultimately the message of inclusion and togetherness is one we all need a bit of in our lives right now! Life isn’t always rosy – it’s incumbent on us to show the light and the shade and the ‘conversion therapy’ story is certainly that.”

Ruby O’Donnell – Peri Lomax

L to R: Peri, Nadira, Ste, James, Sally, and Scott in Hollyoaks (Image: Lime Pictures)

“I think it’s really important to show the togetherness of the community, especially with the other storyline going on. To support the LGBTQ+ community, to show that they’re not alone and that there are people who will stand with them throughout everything and to show our love. I think that’s important for the community right now.”

