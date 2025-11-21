Henry Moodie reveals how being cheated on has inspired upcoming music: ‘It’s been a really difficult few months’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Henry Moodie revealed he has faced a “difficult couple of months” after being cheated on this summer, a story set to be revealed in his upcoming music.

Despite this, the 21-year-old musician has had an incredible year, releasing his debut album Mood Swings, which explores his first queer relationship with a closeted man.

Moodie’s most recent heartbreak is now fuelling new music, speaking exclusively to Attitude at the Rolling Stone UK Awards, he said: “My current relationship status is single. I was in a situationship, or kind of a relationship this summer.”

“I’m still processing it, to be honest” – Henry Moodie on how being cheated on has inspired new music

“Sadly, I got cheated on,” Moodie revealed. “And that’s all going to get sung about in the second album. I’m still processing it, to be honest.”

He admitted that the breakup has taken him a while to process: “It’s been a really difficult couple of months. I thought I would get over it quicker than I have… It’s been challenging.”

He rose to stardom in 2022 when he released his debut single, ‘You Were There for Me’, which went viral on TikTok.

“I’m in the studio at the moment” – Moodie is currently recording upcoming music

Moodie is currently in the studio, hinting at a deluxe edition or second album. “I’m in the studio at the moment, creating, and I don’t know whether I am going to do a deluxe or just wait for the second album, but I’ve written a few songs that I’m truly excited about.”

He said his upcoming music is some of his best yet: “One of them is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written, so I’ve got stuff up my sleeve.”

On channeling his sexuality through music, he added: “I’m still figuring it out, but, um, I think just the most important thing with music is keeping it as honest and real as possible, because it truly is one of the last things in society that is, like, real.”

“It is really scary” – Moodie on embracing his sexuality through his music

Speaking about going on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star, GK Barry‘s podcast, Saving Grace, this week, he added: “So I just try more and more to be myself, and it is really scary. I went on a podcast the other day and was fully myself, and that was the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

Moodie is taking his debut album Mood Swings on tour next year, playing cities including Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, and London. Tickets are available to see now via Ticketmaster.