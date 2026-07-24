Attitude Loves: From Drag Race-driven Diesel, ABBA Voyage parties and body positivity, here’s what we’re into right now

This month’s Attitude Loves takes you on a journey, from smelling your best with Tom Ford’s Taormina Orange, to a photo book celebrating body positivity within the queer community, and a Diesel and Tinder campaign fronted by Drag Race royalty Gigi Goode. Plus, there’s a piece of tech becoming a must-have in every content creator’s everyday kit, a party that reunites ABBA as holograms, and a book that brings colour to black-and-white images capturing gender expression through feathers.

Tom Ford’s Taormina Orange (Image: Provided)

If there’s one scent you want clinging to your skin on a scorcher of a summer day, it’s citrus. Tom Ford’s Taormina Orange leans into the fantasy of Sicilian groves under a blazing sky. Blood orange so ripe it feels almost illicit, sharpened by sun and salt until it turns hypnotic. Cardamom hums underneath, adding a warm, spiced backbone. As enigmatic as the Tom Ford man, it’s citrus with attitude.

Bigger (Image: Joseph Wolfgang Ohlert from Bigger)

When slim guys dated the generously proportioned Joseph Wolfgang Ohlert, 34, in secret – “they liked it so much but felt shame,” he says – he decided to act. The Munich photographer’s glossy new photo book Bigger is an inspiration. “People who reduce themselves to their level of fitness? It’s lack of personality,” he adds. That said, the release is far more than nude pictures. “There are only two dicks visible in my new photo book, Bigger,” he explains in his full interview in the new issue of Attitude Uncut, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app. “They’re not depicted in a sexual way; the guys are just casually sitting. I didn’t want to fetishise it. Often, bigger guys are accepted if they’re fetishised.”

Gigi Goode for Diesel and Tinder (Image: Provided)

On the hunt for a summer fling? Diesel and Tinder have come together to help you dress the part. Fronted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gigi Goode, the campaign channels the chaotic optimism of modern romance, with Diesel’s deconstructed denim and stripped-back intimates taking centre stage. Anchored by the slogan “For Successful Loving”, the campaign celebrates the thrill of desire, connection and queer love in all its fluid, sun-drenched forms.

ABBA Voyage (Image: Provided)

In ABBA Voyage, now entering its fifth year in London, ABBA have created the concert they always dreamed of, performing at their very best as digital versions of themselves, backed by some of today’s finest musicians. Blurring the line between physical and digital, it’s a performance like no other. From the first notes of the iconic ‘Dancing Queen’ – which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer – to the final chorus of ‘Waterloo’, this is a show filled with music that lights up the room and brings people together. With five concerts every weekend, there’s no better time to hit the dancefloor.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 (Image: Provided)

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is the latest in the range favoured among content creators for its professional-grade footage – think of it as a modern-day camcorder that slots into a pocket, shoots stills and video in low light, and produces results your phone simply can’t match. Compact enough for a festival or a city break, its three-axis gimbal keeps everything steady, and the companion app means you can edit and post clips directly from your phone that will have your followers wondering when you turned influencer. An optional magnetic fill light clips on for dimly lit venues or that late-night stroll back to the hotel. From £445.

La Raiz from the series Birds of Mexico City (Image: Pieter Henket)

Pieter Henket is a Dutch fine art photographer based in New York City, who first gained international recognition in 2008 with his portrait of Lady Gaga for the cover of her debut album The Fame. His new book Birds of Mexico City is a collection of intimate black-and-white portraits created over the past few years in the Mexican capital. The series, shot in collaboration with stylist Chino Castilla, focuses on a new generation of young Mexicans who are redefining contemporary expressions of gender, identity, tradition and spirituality.

This a feature appearing in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.