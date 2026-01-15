The real life Heated Rivalry: two college baseball stars go from sporting rivals to off-pitch lovers

Heated Rivalry, the queer hockey romance series taking the world by storm, has drawn comparisons to two college baseball players who have their very own sporting rivals to off-pitch love story.

A routine Division III baseball game between Beloit and Grinnell in March 2023 ended up being hugely significant for Aiden Phipps and Cole Philpott.

Philpott did not play that day, though he watched Phipps from the sidelines, admiring more than just his pitching performance. Shortly afterwards, Philpott reached out to him on Instagram.

“Aiden made the conversation really easy” – Cole Philpott about coming to terms with his sexuality similarly to Shane in Heated Rivalry

Their private messages began as competitive but playful, filled with baseball banter, and gradually developed into a close friendship as their chats moved beyond just the game and they learned more about each other.

It was not long before Philpott realised he had romantic feelings. He was comfortable with his sexuality, though he did not want to put a label on it; however, Phipps was not out.

Speaking to OutSports, Philpott said he did not want to come across as a “weirdo” admitting his feelings for a member of a rival team, though Phipps made it easy to talk to him.

Aiden Phipps and Cole Philpott (Image: Aiden Phipps)

“I didn’t want to be like a weirdo to one of our competitors,” said Philpott. “So I was trying to walk that fine line. I was definitely worried about it, but Aiden made the conversation really easy. So it started with just friendly stuff and it just kind of went from there.”

“As soon as I met him, I knew” – Phipps on his Heated Rivalry-like love story with baseball competitor Cole Philpott

Coming to terms with being bisexual was difficult for Phipps, and being in a sporting environment did not make it easy for him to express his identity.

“Being a baseball player, I wasn’t really comfortable with coming out yet,” he said. “It wasn’t my time. I always knew. But as soon as I met him, I knew, and when he asked questions, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like guys too.’”

Despite this, their chemistry deepened, even while they were still competitors during the baseball season, and speaking to each other made them feel safe enough to acknowledge their sexualities.

“I had no problems letting him know” – Phipps on falling in love with Philpott

As Philpott began asking more personal questions, Phipps felt he could tell him anything: “We just had that connection instantly. So I had no problems letting him know, and it kind of went from there.”

Both men felt anxious about how being LGBTQ+ might affect team dynamics and their relationships with teammates, though when they did come out, both baseball teams were ultimately supportive.

They began officially dating in June 2023, spent time together over the summer, and planned to visit each other regularly despite the distance. They are still boyfriends today.

Heated Rivalry is now available to stream in the UK on Sky

Their love story has notable similarities to the Canadian hockey series starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as rivals-turned-lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander.

Shane struggles with his sexuality and parental expectations, while Ilya is sexually confident but feels he must hide his identity from a conservative family, and, evidently, the wider sporting world.

Premiering on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US on 28 November 2025, the six-part series is now available to stream in the UK on Sky and the streaming service NOW.

