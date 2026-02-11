Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud’s next role revealed in trailer for Someone’s Daughter

Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud is set to appear in survival thriller Someone’s Daughter, with its first trailer released today (11 February).

Fresh from his widely praised stint on the Crave gay hockey romance series as New York Admirals captain Scott Hunter, Arnaud has wrapped production on his next on-screen project.

Written and directed by Wiebke von Carolsfeld and co-written by Doug Taylor, Someone’s Daughter follows Arnaud as protagonist Paul, navigating survival on an isolated island.

François Arnaud will star alongside Canadian actress Pascale Bussières in Someone’s Daughter

The feature centres on Canadian actress Pascale Bussières’s character, Sam, a criminal defence lawyer in her 50s, who is kidnapped and abandoned on a remote island with Paul, a former client she successfully defended a decade earlier when he was accused of raping the kidnapper’s daughter.

First look at François Arnaud and Pascale Bussières in Wiebke von Carolsfeld’s ‘SOMEONE’S DAUGHTER.’ pic.twitter.com/Ul7y5QDpM3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 10, 2026

As per Deadline, the film synopsis reads: “As the pair struggle to survive the brutal Canadian backcountry, an uneasy bond forms. However, Paul’s behaviour turns increasingly toxic, leading Sam to an impossible choice.”

In a first look at the tense new movie, Arnaud appears shirtless and sweaty, wielding a gun and seemingly in a state of distress.

Someone’s Daughter also stars Michael Greyeyes and Peter Outerbridge

A second glimpse shows Arnaud and Bussières looking muddy and dishevelled in a desolate forest as they attempt to survive their time in the wilderness. The film also stars Michael Greyeyes and Peter Outerbridge.

Canadian production company Filmoption is currently launching the movie for world sales at the European Film Market in Berlin, with the release date yet to be announced.

Alongside his next on-screen role, Arnaud is set to reprise his character in Heated Rivalry season 2, announced by Crave and HBO Max late last year.

“We’re all surprised at how popular Scott and Kip were” – Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid on Arnaud reprising his role

Based on the first book in author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers romance series, series 2 will be inspired by The Long Game.

Speaking to Variety, Reid said she hopes Arnaud’s character will get more screen time following his acclaimed love story with Robbie G.K.’s character, Kip Grady.

“We’re all surprised at how popular Scott and Kip were… now it’s, ‘OK, how do you get more Scott and Kip?’” she said.

The release date for season 2 of the hit show is not yet known, as showrunner Jacob Tierney is currently completing the writing process.