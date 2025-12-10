Heated Rivalry episode four sneak peek is sending fans wild as next bedroom scene revealed

Ahead of the highly anticipated fourth episode of Heated Rivalry, fans are going wild over a released sneak peek of the next intimate bedroom scene between actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Jacob Tierney’s gay hockey romance series has taken the internet by storm, delivering several promised sex scenes between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, leaving fans longing for more.

The two characters, adapted from Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name in her Game Changers series, have got audiences hot under the collar, from shower wank scenes, first-time gay experiences to Dom-and-sub dynamics.

Episode three of Heated Rivalry switched focus to François Arnaud and Robbie G.K’s characters

no bc they look so soft and at peace with each other I’m gonna cry pic.twitter.com/VuLTiUfJo0 — mellie (@uhbucky) December 9, 2025

Episode three, released last Friday (5 December), shifted focus to actor François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, and his on-screen love interest Kip Grady, played by Robbie G.K, though wholesome, the pair did not have a sex scene – leaving fans longing for more.

On Friday (13 December), Williams and Storrie return, more loved-up than ever. In a released image ahead of the episode, fans can see Rozanov spooning his hockey rival-turned-lover, Hollander, in an intimate bedroom moment.

Fans were quick to comment: “People are particularly extra thirsty for Hollander after missing them last week,” one user wrote, referring to the focus shift in last week’s episode.

“I would watch an entire episode of them just cuddling” – one user commented under the released Heated Rivalry episode four teaser

“I would watch an entire episode of them just cuddling and sleeping in each other’s arms. No dialogue or plot, just snuggles,” another added.

Online users praised the showrunners’ approach to the gay sex scenes, describing them as educational: “The sex in the show is great. I actually appreciated it from an educational perspective as a sex-positivity advocate and retired educator.”

They added: “People have compared the show to porn. Show me the porn that has this emotional level.”

Speaking to Teen Vogue ahead of the show’s release on 28 November, Tierney discussed how he framed the more intimate scenes, countering the “smut” he predicted fans might expect.

“I think [Shane’s sexuality] doesn’t fit his idea of perfection” – Jacob Tierney on character Shane Hollander’s internalised homophobia

Covering themes of internalised homophobia through Shane, Williams’ character, he said: “I think [Shane’s sexuality] doesn’t fit his idea of perfection. For Shane, being perfect and being gay, for some reason, those two things don’t fit.”

The pair left off in a hotel room, where Ilya commanded Shane to touch himself before having sex in a penthouse in Las Vegas, but the episode ended without a kiss, the emotional intimacy remained missing.

Episode four of Heated Rivalry will arrive on HBO Max and Crave on 13 December, with an official UK broadcaster yet to be announced.

