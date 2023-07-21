Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney on why she thinks she may never fall in love: ‘It’s difficult’

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has said she believes she may never fall in love – and has given some valid reasons for such big statement.

The star, 19, discussed dating while appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK‘s Aug/Sept issue.



She was joined by her Heartstopper co-stars Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Rhea Norwood for the feature.

Interviewed by former Cosmopolitan UK and Attitude cover star Munroe Bergdorf, the cast was asked about their personal dating stories.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to fall in love. I’m too sure of myself to lessen myself for any other person that isn’t ‘with me’,” Yasmin said.

“It’s what [singer] Eartha Kitt said, ‘I want to fall in love with myself and… I want someone to share me, with me.’ But it’s difficult. Men let me down all the time.”

While we applaud Yasmin’s refusal to “lessen” herself for anyone – it’s yet another reason to love the icon – her Heartstopper character Elle Argent will have to face her feelings towards Tao Xu (William Gao) in the next season of the show.

“I’m very blessed and grateful to have a lot of love in my life”

Sharing her own experience when it comes to dating, Corinna Brown, who plays Tara Jones in Heartstopper, described her love record as a “disaster.”

Instead she opined: “I feel like there’s love in the everyday relationships you have with people as well. The other day, a man needed some directions and I thought, ‘I’m going that way. Let’s go that way together.’

“The small interactions of kindness. I’m very blessed and grateful to have a lot of love in my life.”

Similarly, Rhea Norwood, who plays Imogen, said that “friendship love has been the most beautiful, transformative thing in my entire life. I’m utterly in love with my friends. They’re the most beautiful people in my life.”

Meanwhile, Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy Olsson, conceded to falling in love quickly.

“I get infatuated with people… I really do love love,” they said. “I’m a proper romantic. And I love my friends. The strongest bond I have with anyone is with my best friend, Filip – my platonic soulmate basically.”

Both Corinna and Rhea added that being “authentic” was important rather than living up to unrealistic standards. By going against that, they could actually inspire more people.

The full interview can be read in the Aug/Sept issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from 25 July.

Heartstopper returns to Netflix on 3 August.