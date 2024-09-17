Heartstopper season 3: Netflix releases official trailer and now we’re excited

Heartstopper fans rejoice! Netflix has shared the first official trailer for season three and it’s made us even more excited.

The hit teen drama, based on author Alice Oseman‘s wildly popular graphic novels, has become a breakout success for Netflix, making stars of its two leads, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play Nick and Charlie respectively.

Known for its sweet but quietly radical depiction of young LGBTQ+ lives, the show’s thoughtful approach to LGBTQ+ representation has become rightly celebrated, as has its nuanced handling of topics such as bullying, coming out and mental health issues.

For its third season, it appears that the show is growing up as the characters get older and move into the next phase of their adolescence. In fact, according to Locke, the new episodes are “all about sex”.

Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen. Thankfully, there isn’t long to wait for Heartstopper season three, as it is set to land on Netflix on 3 October.

But first, to whet your appetite, Netflix has shared the first official trailer for the upcoming season.

“16 is when nothing makes sense anymore,” says Tao (William Gao) at the opening of the trailer, before we get a glimpse of some of the highs – and lows – that our favourite teens will experience across the season.

Meanwhile, the trailer hints towards a darker season for Charlie, who appears to be struggling with disordered eating. “Charlie, I’m really worried about you,” Nick says at one point. “I’ve noticed you’ve been… really stressed.”

We also get a glimpse at a more physical dynamic between the various couples, including an electric scene between Charlie and Nick, as well as the characters sitting in a sex education class.

The trailer ends with a teaser of Jonathan Bailey‘s cameo in the show, with Nick saying: “Yeah, he’s really hot.”

Alongside the trailer, Netflix shared a synopsis of the upcoming third season:

“Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

We can’t wait!

Heartstopper season three is streaming on Netflix from 8 October.