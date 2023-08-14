Heartstopper’s Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade are the cast’s ‘strict’ and ‘fun’ uncles

Returning Heartstopper season one-star Fisayo Akinade and newbie Nima Taleghani have described themselves as the “fun” and “strict” uncles of the show’s young cast.

The two star as Heartstopper‘s favourite teaching pair, Mr Ajayi and Mr Farouk, in season two.

After some gentle flirting, we see the two begin a new relationship that seems like it will be a fun one to watch.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the season’s release the two stars spoke about how they took on real-life mentoring roles for the cast.

“It’s kind of shocking how much care I have for them,” admitted Fisayo.

Despite the fact most of the cast is 18 and above now he said that “I do feel like a level of responsibility. And I don’t know if I was playing somebody else that would still be there.

“But I really do care about their well-being a lot. So, there was a lot of bleed into real life.”

The pair recounted taking a group of the younger cast to the theatre, where Nima and Fisayo became actual chaperones.

“Proper, like, ‘Here’s your tickets, sit there’,” explained Nima.

He went on to add: “You become so fond and you do feel a certain duty of care and that. I mean, I just want you to be OK.”

“They can’t get away with anything around him” – Heartstopper‘s Fisayo Akinade

The pair also shared career advice with the cast, becoming actual mentor figures.

“He’s the fun uncle. I’m the strict uncle,” Nima concluded.

Fisayo agreed. “That is actually true. They can’t get away with anything around him.”

Off the back of that, Nima added: “And this one wants to gossip with them. None of that. I just want you to be good. To be OK. I’m long-term.”

Heartstopper season 2 is streaming now.

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available now. All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.