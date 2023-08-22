Heartstopper’s Alice Oseman has some ‘healing’ to do after creating hit series

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has realised they have some “healing” to do thanks to their journey with the hit Netflix series.

Oseman, 28, penned the graphic novels the show is based on, telling the story between teens Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) as they navigate their romance together.

It recently returned for a second season, after a beautiful first season quickly generated millions of loyal new fans.

In season two, Charlie and Nick enjoy their new status’ as boyfriends, but Nick is visibly worried about coming out.

“Seeing how Heartstopper has helped so many queer teens is special”

As previously hinted by the cast, season two is more mature and sees the cast delve into deeper storylines.

Oseman themselves has now shared how being at the helm of the beloved show has helped them realise they had some healing of their own to do.

“Working on Heartstopper constantly brings me back to my own teenage years, which were not exactly full of queer joy,” they explained to The Irish News.

“Seeing how Heartstopper has helped so many queer teens is special and magical but has also helped me see that I’ve got some healing of my own to do.”

“No matter what someone might be going through, there are always pockets of joy to be had”

Oseman continued: “I think that is what people like about Heartstopper more than anything.

“It feels like it could be real, but with the comfort and knowledge that everything is going to be okay in the end, and no matter what someone might be going through, there are always pockets of joy to be had.”

“They labelled this as “particularly comforting” to the queer community, adding: “We want to see our struggles represented accurately in the media, but we also often want media that makes us feel hopeful, comforted, and happy, and I like to think Heartstopper does both those things.”

Earlier this year, Oseman was awarded Person of the Year at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

They shared at the time how the show wouldn’t be sugarcoated – or shy away from tough subjects – in the new episodes: “I understand why people think the show is sweet, but look at it: transphobia, homophobia, bullying, sexual assault.

“It is a love story, but it has some dark and real things. We’ll be exploring mental health and how Nick and Charlie deal with that.”

“If you read the comics, you know what’s coming, but there’s new stuff and surprises,” Oseman continued.