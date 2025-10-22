Heartstopper-inspired book features 50 touching stories of the franchise’s community impact

A new book featuring 50 touching stories about the “life-changing” impact of Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper is set to be released on 8 November.

Written by Rowan Murphy, a 53-year-old transgender man, and George Hightower, a 61-year-old gay man, Why Are We Like This? Stories of Transformation explores how the show has transformed, and even saved, lives around the world.

Since its debut as a graphic novel in 2022 by author and former Attitude cover star Alice Oseman, later adapted into the hit TV series, Heartstopper has captured hearts with its portrayal of gay teen romance through characters portrayed by Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

“Examining the driving forces behind this extraordinary phenomenon” – co-authors Rowan Murphy and George Hightower on their Heartstopper-inspired book

Murphy and Hightower’s book highlights the perspectives and takeaways from Heartstopper readers and viewers, showcasing the profound impact the story has had on their lives.

Why Are We Like This? is set to be released on 8 November

“Our book explores this at a deeper level, examining the driving forces behind this extraordinary phenomenon,” said Murphy.

The book features 50 stories from fans who share how the franchise encouraged them to embrace their identities, repair relationships, come out, or find hope in difficult times.

“These voices need to be heard, now more than ever” – Murphy and Hightower on the contributors behind Why Are We Like This? Stories of Transformation

“These are stories of strength, courage, and inspiration,” said co-writers Murphy and Hightower. “They represent the best of who we are as humans and as members or allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. These voices need to be heard, now more than ever.”

For Murphy and Hightower, Why Are We Like This? is also a deeply personal journey. Both authors describe the series as having a “seismic impact” on their own lives.

“In his recent acceptance speech for the Man of the Year award, Russell Tovey described Attitude Magazine as a ‘beacon of hope”. The co-writers reflected. “For many, Heartstopper has been the same. We hope that by sharing these stories, we can help keep that light shining.”

“Reminded me of what it feels like to experience being truly alive” – contributor Michelle on the impact of Heartstopper

Michelle, who contributed their story to the book, said: “It cracked open a part of me that lay dormant, shook me awake, and reminded me of what it feels like to experience being truly alive.”

Braeden, another contributor, said: “Heartstopper didn’t just give me representation. It gave me hope, self-acceptance, and the belief that love – real, soft, meaningful love – is possible for me too.”

The final part of the beloved teen romance franchise, Heartstopper Volume 6, will be released on 2 July 2026. The final instalment is available to pre-order now.