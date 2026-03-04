Brazilian HBO Max drama, Dona Beja, sparks buzz with public gay nude scene

Dona Beja, a brand-new Brazilian TV show released on HBO Max, has got viewers talking over a hot and steamy garden nude scene involving two gay men.

Released in weekly batches of five episodes, the latest batch, released on 2 March, features João Villa as Fortunato Sampaio, who receives a blowjob from a man despite being married to a woman.

Set in 19th century Minas Gerais, Brazil, Fortunato struggles to express his homosexuality throughout the series because of the strict social norms of the period.

Who does João Villa play in Dona Beja?

Não sei o que é melhor aqui. A trilha instrumental de Cheguei da Ludmilla, o Fortunato não querendo beijar na boca mas aceitando um carinho lá em baixo ou o fato de que vai ser exibida pela Band. #DonaBeja pic.twitter.com/tDpncXWzo3 — ypis (@portalypis) March 3, 2026

He is engaged to Siá Boa (Rita Pereira) out of convenience and social pressure, not genuine romantic love, while secretly grappling with his attraction to Maurício Belgard, the inspector.

The HBO series is a reimagining of the 1986 Dona Beja telenovela and follows the character Ana Jacinta (Grazi Massafera) and her fiancé Antônio (David Júnior).

Her life is turned on its head when she is kidnapped and assaulted by a powerful official, separating her from Antônio.

Villa’s role in Dona Beja reflects how sexuality was oppressed during the 19th century

After suffering public disgrace and being ostracised from her part of society, she discovers that Antônio has married someone else, Ana moves on.

She reinvents herself as Dona Beja, the cunning founder of Chácara do Jatobá, a high-end brothel that becomes a centre of power, wealth and social influence.

Whilst Villa’s character is connected to the story as a young man from the same town, his struggles with identity reflect the constraints of the time, and has viewers yearning for more screen time.

Of the 40-episode series, 25 episodes have been released to date, with scheduling continuing through 23 March 2026.

Dona Beja is available to stream now via HBO Max.