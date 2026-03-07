Harry Styles: One Night Only show in Manchester, in 5 images

Harry Styles launched his fourth studio album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY, with a special one-off show in Manchester late night.

Attitude caught the former One Direction star’s show, HARRY STYLES. ONE NIGHT IN MANCHESTER, presented by American Express, live at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

The full performance will be available to watch on Netflix globally from Sunday 8 March at 7pm.

Harry has played ONE NIGHT ONLY shows to celebrate the release of each of his previous albums.

Last night’s show precedes his global touring return with Together, Together, a multi-continent residency across seven cities and 67 shows worldwide in 2026.

Speaking in a recent interview with Runner’s World, Harry said the album was in part inspired by clubbing in Berlin.

“I wanted to recreate [what] I had on the dance floor, being lost in instrumentation and the musicality,” he said. “It was so immersive, like, this is how I want to feel when I’m on stage too.

“I don’t want it to feel like a sermon I’m delivering. I wanted it to feel like, oh, we’re in this music together. Like I’m in it with you.”

The ‘Adore You’ singer went on to add of making an album: “There’s almost a sadness at the handing-over. You have to let it go, like sending your kid off to school – and then it feels somewhat detached from you.

Harry Styles ONE NIGHT ONLY setlist



‘Aperture”

‘American Girls’

‘Ready, Steady, Go!’

‘Are You Listening Yet?’

‘Taste Back’

‘The Waiting Game’

‘Season 2 Weight Loss’

‘Coming Up Roses’

‘Pop’

‘Dance No More’

‘Paint By Numbers’

‘Carla’s Song’

‘ENCORE’

‘Watermelon Sugar’

‘As It Was’

‘Golden’

‘Sign Of The Times’

‘Fine Line’

‘Dining Table’

“But only in the last couple years have I realised how much of people’s responses to it are not necessarily about me at all. I think I’m of less importance.

“And that can be quite scary, realising that it’s not about me, but it can also be really freeing to know actually, my job here is to just remain a person and to keep recording that. That’s what my job is. Rather than me being supposed to deliver the answer and let everyone know what life is about.”

Until 12 March, Harry is holding KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY pop-up shops selling merchandise around the world in partnership with American Express with 16 locations including London. (London Pop-Up Address: 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG.) For opening times, click here.