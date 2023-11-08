Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas gets fun and festive trailer

‘Tis (very nearly) the season and Hannah Waddingham, the queen of TV for 2023, is giving us all some festive cheer.

Just in time for the holidays, Apple TV+ will release Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas on 22 November. The Christmas special, filmed live earlier this year at the London Coliseum, will feature a dazzling array of special guests.

The Emmy winner will front the one-hour extravaganza filled with musical performances of some of the most beloved Christmas classics.

Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster, and more special guests will join Waddingham. There will also be additional appearances from the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, and a sensational 18-piece band.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (Image: Apple TV+)

Hannah will also share her own personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.

Accompanying the special will be a live soundtrack available on all platforms from 22 November as well. What’s more, Hannah’s epic cover of ‘What Christmas Means To Me’ is available as a single right now!

Hannah Waddinngham: Home for Christmas was directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton. His past work includes the Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, and the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies.

You can presave the soundtrack here.