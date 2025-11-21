Hannah Jones remembers touching final messages with Brianna Ghey before her death (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Hannah Jones has revealed touching messages she shared with the late Brianna Ghey moments before her death.

The What It Feels Like for a Girl star spoke exclusively to Attitude at the Rolling Stone UK Awards last night (20 November), coinciding with Transgender Remembrance Day.

Ghey was tragically murdered in 2023 by two teenagers in an attack the court found was partly motivated by hostility to her transgender identity.

The 25-year-old star, who is intersex, shared her experiences of undergoing gender-affirming surgeries with Ghey just days before her death.

“Moments later, she was taken away from us” – Hannah Jones remembers Brianna Ghey checking in on her before she was murdered

“We spoke a few times. We were in a group chat together. We were in very similar areas,” Jones said, both based in Manchester.

Speaking about the death of her late friend, she said: “I just got out of surgery a few days before, and she was messaging me, asking how it was, and then moments later, she was taken away from us.”

“So that’s who I am remembering today,” she added, marking Transgender Remembrance Day, honouring and remembering trans people who have lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence.

“There’s a very specific shade of pink that all the girls who knew her remember her by” – Jones remembering Ghey on Transgender Remembrance Day

“I just think B was a light. She was just such a joy, and there’s a very specific shade of pink that all the girls who knew her remember her by, and every time I see it, I just think of her,” Jones continued.

“We didn’t know each other that well, but, you know, knowing that we knew of each other and knowing our presence and the conversations we’d had with each other always felt really special.”

Unfortunately, yesterday also marked a difficult day for the trans community, as it was announced that the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has drafted new guidance on transgender people’s access to single-sex spaces, allowing access based on appearance.

“It’s the stupidest legislation I’ve ever heard in my entire life” – Jones on the updated EHRC trans single-space guidance

On the worrying revelation, Jones said: “How are they gonna guess who’s trans, who’s not? It’s only going to affect cis people because a lot of them look more bricky than the trans girls.”

“It’s the stupidest legislation I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” she said. “I, also being intersex, always bring up this point… you never know who’s intersex. So, genetically, I’m female. Why would you not put me in a female bathroom?”

Intersex refers to a person who is born with biological sex characteristics such as chromosomes, hormones, gonads (ovaries or testes), or genitalia.

The updated EHRC guidance uncovered by The Times is being delayed for public release due to careful consideration, and the date of release is not yet known.