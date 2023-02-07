Grimes tried to nominate SOPHIE for the Grammys and was told no

As with most award shows these days the 2023 Grammys have passed while stirring up some criticism.

Many have focused their criticism on Harry Styles’ winning of the Album of the Year category over believed frontrunners such as Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Much attention has also been focused on those who were ‘snubbed’ in various categories.

Responding to a post from Charli XCX about a lack of Grammy nominations for her 2022 album, CRASH Canadian musician Grimes revealed: “I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed.”

Grimes said she’d been a nominator for the Producer of the Year award a few years back.

“The only person under 40 for sure”

Producer and artist SOPHIE died in 2021 after an accident in Greece. She was 34.

“They quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre fabricated list that was exceptionally boring,” Grimes added.

She also said she was one of three women at the time and “the only person under 40 for sure.”

A post on the Grammys website indicates that the current process for nominations is that once entries are submitted they are sorted into relevant categories.

Members of the Recording Academy, which runs the awards, then vote in a first round of nominations which determines the shortlists for each category before voting for the final winners.

“People don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive”

Posting on social media on Sunday (5 February) Charli XCX said: “me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive.”

She finished her caption with the bin emoji.

me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive. 🥛 pic.twitter.com/zuJgye1aCt — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 5, 2023

On Instagram, Grimes was one of numerous people who agreed with her. Grimes called the Grammys “irrelevant,” and encouraged Charli not to “sweat it.”

SOPHIE began her music career as a DJ and producer. Later, she released her debut single ‘Nothing More to Say’ in 2013. She then went on to work with stars like Charli XCX, Camila Cabello and MØ.

2017’s ‘It’s Okay to Cry’ was confirmed by the artist as her coming out as transgender publicly.

SOPHIE’s debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, came out in 2018. It was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

SOPHIE was recognised at the 2023 Grammys in Kim Petras’ acceptance speech. Petras received the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award with Sam Smith for ‘Unholy’.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends performing who kicked these doors open for me,” Petras said.

She added: “SOPHIE especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Kim is the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. She’s the second-ever trans woman to ever take home a Grammy, following Wendy Carlos’ three wins in 1969.