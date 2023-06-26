Grant Knoche on ‘First Hello’ and keeping Pride a protest: ‘I’ll be definitely a part of it’

“Coming out was the best decision I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to experience it as well.” That’s Grant Knoche’s message to LGBTQ people, especially queer youth, right now.

Against a backdrop of increased homophobic and transphobic rhetoric and legislation in the US, it’s nice to have a conversation that is positive and uplifting.

This is everything the US-based singer wants his music to be.

Grant Knoche opened up about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2022. In what will be a familiar story to many, it was something Grant had kept to himself for years, even at times wishing it away.

But now, he’s living life out and proud. In ‘First Hello,’ recently re-released with fellow LGBTQ star VINCINT joining him, Grant shares his story and reintroduces himself to the world.

Among Grant’s other releases are ‘Another Reason,’ ‘INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS,’ and ‘Mr Independent.’ Grant performed the latter at the American Song Contest, inspired by Eurovision, where he placed 4th.

Asked if he’d want the American and Eurovision Song Contests to come together Grant tells Attitude: “That would be so sick”

Here, the singer chats exclusively to Attitude about ‘First Hello,’ and why he will “definitely” help to keep Pride a protest as well as a celebration.

Grant Knoche speaks exclusively to Attitude (Image: Devin Dygert)

You’ve recently released ‘First Hello’ with VINCINT on. How does it feel to have this new version out?

‘First Hello’ is such an insanely special song to me. I wanted to find an artist who would believe in the song as much as I do and treat it like the fragile, delicate song that it is. I instantly thought VINCINT would be perfect. I’ve been friends with him and been a fan of his music for a couple of years now and he is such an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. I’m very very proud of how the song turned out and I think he brought such a cool unique perspective to the song by telling his story.

What does the song mean to you?

It represents my truth. I’ve held in the secret of my sexuality for so long and this song was my first real breath of fresh air. At the end of the day, we were put on earth to live, love, and inspire and I hate thinking that there are so many others out there in the world dealing with the same fear and self-acceptance issues I faced. I hope this song can help those who struggle with self-acceptance, take a big step in the right direction towards loving themselves.

Grant wears whole look by Annakiki (Image: Devin Dygert)

You shared a sweet and emotional video of you sharing ‘First Hello’ with your dad a year ago. What was that moment like for you?

I was so nervous! Before we went out to the car, I had told him “We’re just gonna film a quick TikTok reaction video” and my hands were literally shaking before pressing play. That moment in the car with my dad is a memory that I’ll never forget. After I stopped recording, we sat in the car for an hour or two talking about what kids looked like for me, religion, what I wanted for my life, and what I went through holding that in for so long. There were a lot of tears, hugs, and I really appreciate my parents for how understanding and loving they’ve been throughout the process. It’s so cute, every so often they send me LGBTQ+ educating TikToks or buy me rainbow socks haha! I love that they’re actively trying to educate themselves about everything.

Grant wears whole look by Annakiki (Image: Devin Dygert)

What was the journey like for you to get to writing and releasing ‘First Hello’?

Honestly, so therapeutic. The day it was written, I was supposed to have a session with my amazing friend, Tayler Buono, for her project and she could just tell there was something on my mind before we started. I told her I’d come out to my friends and family a couple of days prior, that the last person to tell was my dad, and that I wanted to tell him through a song. For months, I had tried to write this song but it never seemed to flow out of me.

This day was different. Everything just came to me and we had the song fully written within a couple of hours. I’m so grateful for Tayler that day because she helped create a space where I fully felt comfortable and vulnerable enough to share my deepest secret and craft those feelings into a beautiful note for my dad. A couple of days later, I couldn’t contain it anymore and that’s when I showed my dad the song.

Grant Knoche wears whole look by Annakiki (Image: Devin Dygert)

You’ve released a few singles this year. Have you got any more releases planned?

Yes! So much more music is on the way this year. I’m actually planning on releasing my full upcoming project within the next few months! This is definitely the most excited I’ve been about my music, and I’ve never been this vulnerable in my songs before. There’s a good mix of heartbreak, happiness, F-you energy, badass energy, and fun throughout the project. I can’t wait for everyone to listen!

Grant wears blazer by Annakiki and trousers by Rafik Zaki Designs (Image: Devin Dygert)

How does it feel to be on TikTok’s list of artists to watch?

Just wild! Definitely very cool and I’m so thankful to TikTok.

You wrote on Instagram recently that you went to your first Pride as someone who is ‘fully out’. Had you been to Pride before and how did this time compare to anything previously?

It felt amazing! WeHo Pride last year was what inspired me to come out. It was so welcoming and I remember telling my friends that “It felt like home”. 12 June marked a year of being out and it truly has been an incredible year. I remember being 12, lying in bed, so scared about what my future looked like. I’d pray to god to fix me, try acting more “manly”, and writing songs from different perspectives because I was too afraid to actually tell my own. I think 12-year-old Grant would be proud of me now.

Grant wears blazer by Annakiki and trousers by Rafik Zaki Designs (Image: Devin Dygert)

Last year you performed at the American Song Contest, which is based on the Eurovision Song Contest. Would you want to them combine for a global contest?

Gosh! That would be so sick. Eurovision, if you’re reading this, if this happens, give me a call – that’s something I’d LOVE to be a part of.

What do you make of the current situation in the US regarding anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric?

I find it all unbelievably sad and insanely screwed up. It’s mind-blowing that it’s 2023 and we’re STILL fighting for the right to simply be ourselves. I’m honored to be performing at Prides around the world to celebrate who we are and fight for our rights. As much as pride is a celebration, it started as a protest and fight for our rights. That fight will not stop and I’ll be definitely a part of it.

Grant wears jacket by Harry Halim and trousers by Rafik Zaki Designs (Image: Devin Dygert)

What’s your message to the queer community, especially young people?

I know it’s tough to accept and love yourself. Trust me, it’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s gonna take time and that’s completely okay. Don’t force it. You are on your own timeline and you only get one ‘First Hello.’ So, when you feel you’re ready to take that step, take it. I promise that you’ll always have a community that is willing to love you with open arms. Coming out was the best decision I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to experience it as well.

Words Alastair James Photography Devin Dygert Stylist Joaquin Aristides Flores