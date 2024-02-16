Graham Norton says RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has influenced casting in the US

Graham Norton thinks the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of UK drag queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has influenced casting in the US.

Graham, who serves as a judge in the UK version, made the comments in a cover interview with Attitude to celebrate him being our Person of the Year.

The 60-year-old also leads this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley – our list of 101 influential LGBTQ people.

“Can UK queens really come up with all those looks?”

In the interview, Graham tells Attitude: “You know, it was interesting when the show started here. I adored the American version, and you didn’t know what it was going to be like here. Can UK queens really come up with all those looks?! But I’ve been so impressed with them.

Graham on the latest cover of Attitude (Image: Attitude/Tom J. Johnson)

“In lots of ways, I prefer the UK version. I think it has informed the sorts of queens they’re casting in America. This new season, I think the casting has been influenced by the UK.”

The Wheel of Fortune star also spoke about his future on the judging panel, saying he has no plans to depart his seat just yet.

“Will I keep judging Drag Race UK indefinitely? ‘Indefinitely’ makes it sound like me and Ru will be skeletons behind the desk!” he laughed. “I’m still enjoying it, and they’re still asking me to do it.”

“I’ve never liked what I see in the mirror” says Graham (Image: Attitude/Tom J. Johnson)





Elsewhere, Eurovision pundit Graham also discussed the ageing process, saying: “I’ve never liked what I see in the mirror, and still don’t. So, I don’t know what to say. Silver fox? I’m a fox that got mange.

“I don’t mind the way I look. I take care of myself. Obviously, I wish there were fewer lines on my face, more hair on my head. But there are things you can do about that, and I haven’t done those things.”

The full feature with Graham appears in issue 357 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.