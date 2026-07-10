Grace Jones and Jorja Smith join Glitterbox Ibiza line-up at Amnesia

Glitterbox‘s exciting new Ibiza season is reaching new heights with the announcement that the iconic Grace Jones will perform live at Amnesia on Friday 24 July 2026.

Over the past five decades, Jones has become a legendary symbol of fearless self-expression, seamlessly blending groundbreaking fashion, music and club culture. Her unapologetic individuality perfectly reflects the spirit of Glitterbox, making her an ideal addition to one of the island’s must-visit party experiences.

The 22-week residency sees Glitterbox take over one of the world’s most iconic club terraces at Amnesia every Friday from 15 May to 9 October, delivering unmatched energy and a timeless dancefloor soundtrack to one of Ibiza’s most celebrated nightlife destinations.

Dance the night away with stars including Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Folamour and Krystal Klear

The move to Amnesia during the club’s 50th anniversary season has created a unique fusion of music, culture and nightlife, united by the values of freedom, diversity and self-expression that have defined Amnesia since it first emerged as a countercultural haven.

Just like Ibiza’s legendary club scene itself, Glitterbox’s debut season at Amnesia is packed with the very best in house and disco music, featuring some of the world’s most influential artists and DJs.

Throughout the summer, clubbers can dance the night away with stars including Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Folamour, Krystal Klear, DJ Holographic, Bellaire, Channel Tres, Dan Shake and O’Flynn.

The global house music authority is also taking over Thursday nights at Chinois Ibiza, bringing expertly curated line-ups of world-class house music to the Ibiza Marina venue each week.

When will Jorja Smith deliver her special live performance?

And it’s not just Friday nights that have been elevated. As part of the Defected family, Glitterbox is joined by Defected, which has also unveiled the full line-up for its 2026 Ibiza season at Chinois. This exciting new chapter for the label will see 23 weeks of house music pioneers, global icons and a fresh wave of emerging talent shaping the future of the genre. The residency runs every Thursday from 7 May to 8 October.

Adding even more excitement to the season, Jorja Smith will deliver a special live performance at Chinois on Thursday 30 July, bringing her distinctive blend of soulful vocals and contemporary R&B to one of Ibiza’s most anticipated residencies.

With weekly line-ups and additional special guests still to be announced throughout the season, Defected’s move to Chinois is already shaping up to be one of Ibiza’s most talked-about residencies of 2026.

Glitterbox at Amnesia will take place every Friday, 15 May – 9 October 2026. For tickets and more info head to https://www.amnesia.es/en/party-info/glitterbox.



Grace Jones will play Amnesia Ibiza on Friday 24th July. Tickets available now.

Defected takes over Chinois Ibiza every Thursday from 7 May – 8 October 2026. Tickets are on sale right now at: https://chinois.com/residents/defected.