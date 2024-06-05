Grab discounted tickets for West End musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge now

Discounted tickets for the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge are available for a limited time during its run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End.

The groundbreaking production, nominated for Best Musical at the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including the 2023 Olivier Award for ‘Best New Musical’, the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre, and ‘Best Musical Production’ at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres’ visionary Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, Standing at the Sky’s Edge is a love letter to the city of Sheffield, brought to life through the soulful songs of legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and the poignant, hilarious, and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush.

Its exploration of love, loss, survival, and the power of community reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of the landmark housing estate.

The West End transfer boasts a stellar cast, featuring Elizabeth Ayodele, Joel Harper-Jackson, Sharlene Hector, Mel Lowe, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and Lauryn Redding in leading roles, alongside Samuel Jordan, Baker Mukasa, Alastair Natkiel, and Rachael Wooding, who reprise their roles from the original production.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge discounted tickets

For a limited time, LOVEtheatre is offering discounted tickets to this must-see musical, with prices starting from just £35.40. Book your tickets by clicking here.

With performances running until 3 August, there’s never been a better time to secure your seats for this unforgettable theatrical journey, which Time Out described as “unlike anything else in the West End”.