Gok Wan attends first football match ‘after 50 years of living on this planet’ in adorable video

Gok Wan has attended his first-ever football game – and documented the video evidence – for Sky Sports’ I’m Game web series.

The show, in which LGBTQ celebrities try different sport experiences to highlight inclusivity, launched in 2020 in support of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

In I’m Game‘s latest episode, How To Look Good Naked star Gok teams up with host Mark McAdam for a match in rainy Bournemouth.

Hilarity ensures when the football newbie hits AFC Bournemouth and tells a professional football player to “break a leg”, after asking for fine dining!

“I am prepared to give football a chance!” – Gok Wan

“After 50 years of living on this planet, I am prepared to give football a chance!” Gok says in the video.

On the prospect of watching the match in the rain instead of an executive suite, Gok jokingly tells Mark: “I’ve known you for 10 years, and you know nothing about me.

“I want fine dining, I want warmth, I want comfort and I want service!”

Elsewhere in the show, things take a more serious turn when DJ and radio host Gok reflects on his experience of being bullied as a teenager.

“I’ve always loved sports,” he tells Mark. “But I hated doing sorts at school. I was really fat, and I used to get bullied and picked on. Because of that, I felt very self-conscious physically about doing sport.”

“I would do everything I possibly could to get out of playing sports [at school]” continued Gok. “I remember I was at secondary school and found out in the afternoon we were gonna do our first lesson of P.E. I was so scared I actually wet myself, and got sent home.

“I guess that kind of crushed any love or potential love I had for sports. But as I’ve got older, I do really enjoy sports now.”