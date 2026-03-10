George Michael’s unseen 1988 Faith Tour film set for cinema release alongside live album

A newly restored concert film documenting George Michael’s landmark Faith Tour will be released in cinemas worldwide later this year.

Titled George Michael: The Faith Tour, the previously unseen film captures the singer performing during the European leg of his 1988 tour at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris. The project has been restored and remastered from original 35mm footage shot across two nights using 14 cameras.

The film was directed by Michael’s longtime collaborators Andy Morahan and David Austin and is being released by George Michael Entertainment in partnership with Mercury Studios and Sony Music Entertainment.

The Faith Tour live album will be released alongside the film

Described by the producers as a major archival restoration, the project brings together previously unseen footage to recreate the concert as it was originally intended to be experienced. The performance captures Michael at a pivotal moment in his career, following the success of his debut solo album Faith.

The theatrical release will open with an original short film titled Finding Faith, directed by filmmaker and photographer Mary McCartney. The short features voiceover from an unheard interview with Michael alongside unseen photographs by Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Faith’ music video.

An accompanying live album, The Faith Tour, will be released alongside the film. The 18-track record features previously unreleased performances recorded during the tour, including songs from Michael’s solo catalogue and his earlier work with Wham!.

More details about the film’s release dates and territories are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Released in 1987, Faith marked a major turning point in Michael’s career. Written, arranged and produced largely by the singer himself, the album sold more than 25 million copies worldwide and produced four US number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100: ‘Faith’, ‘Father Figure’, ‘One More Try’ and ‘Monkey’.

Michael rose to fame in the 1980s as one half of Wham! before launching a hugely successful solo career. Over his lifetime, he sold more than 125 million records worldwide and won numerous awards including two Grammys and six Ivor Novello Awards. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

