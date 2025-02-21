George Michael’s 10 best b-sides, albums tracks and hidden gems

‘To Be Forgiven’ (album track)

‘To Be Forgiven’ offers some of George Michael’s most reflective and pensive writing. A song about regret and wishing for a simpler life, it showcases the singer’s range, which shines amid a backdrop of acoustic guitar and fascinating vocal arrangements that offer layer after layer of his velvety tones. “Save me”, he pleads, and it is hard not to be drawn into the track and drown in it like a still pool on a summer’s day in the repeated ripples of “I’m going down”.

‘This Is Not Real Love’ feat. Mutya Buena (duet)

Who knew that when the pop king of the 80s duetted with one of the pop princesses of the 00s, they would produce musical magic? In ‘This Is Not Real Love’, the cool sensuality of the Sugababes meets Michael’s raw sexuality in a perfect blend from an unlikely pairing.

‘Star People’ (MTV Unplugged)

‘Star People’ is without doubt one of Michael’s sassiest songs; it’s full of spunk and attitude. His EMA performance of it is especially memorable, with the singer arriving on stage in a glitter-coated car and performing down a red carpet. Delivering a charismatic, magnetic stage presence, he may be criticising the music industry, but watching it the truth is undeniable — he is an absolute star.

‘Monkey’ (Jam & Lewis remix)

This remix of ‘Monkey’, a single from Michael’s first solo album Faith, takes the component parts of this upbeat and funky track about addiction and layers them over an eight-minute epic. The song builds with increasingly chaotic energy, the monkey-on-your- shoulder metaphor brilliantly mirrored by the unpredictable production.

‘The Strangest Thing’ (live)

‘The Strangest Thing’ was a single on Michael’s third album, Older. This was a more introspective and reflective record, exploring the theme of questioning your identity. This live version highlights the percussive element, emphasising the musical experimentation of the track, which borrows heavily from world music and captures an emotive performance that highlights the singer’s vulnerability.

‘My Baby Just Cares for Me’ (cover)

The Symphonica album takes Michael into the realm of live orchestra. In this Nina Simone cover, he turns his hand to jazz, which he delivers with the swagger and showmanship of the finest big-band singers.

‘Crazy Man Dance’ (B-side)

This entrancing number is one of those songs that transports you to a specific place and time, a soundscape of synths that aims straight at the heart of the Big Apple and captures the beat of city life. Michael sings of his sense of isolation in the big city, made raw through his aching vocals, the wailing of sirens and the crying of a baby.

‘Somebody to Love’ (cover)

Michael famously performed a cover of the Queen hit with flair, vigour and energy. It’s a faithful cover that captures the colour and power of Freddie Mercury himself. Performed at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness in 1992, the lyrics take on a new meaning, the dedication bringing out the queerness in the already anthemic track as Michael remembers his friend and the tragedy of his passing.

‘Through’ (album track)

It’s fair to say that fame and the media put George Michael through the ringer — but he always came back fighting. Although much of his 2004 comeback — and final — album Patience is a rambunctious ‘fuck you’ to his critics, ‘Through’ is a gentle and thoughtful track that reveals his softer side. “They may strip me of the things that I’ve worked for / But I’ve had my say,” he sings, giving him the final word as he reveals the pain of both being under and leaving the spotlight.

‘Freeek!’ (uncensored)

‘Freeek!’ stands out in the George Michael songbook. If much of his music is subtly queered by a man singing the words to songs traditionally performed by women, ‘Freeek!’ is a loud and proud proclamation of sexual freedom, complete with pornographic moans and the seedy buzz of a dial-up modem. The single made ripples for its erotic video, but the uncensored version only offers more raunch, playfulness and sex.