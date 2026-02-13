Fra Fee praises Jonathan Bailey and Heated Rivalry during his Attitude 101 acceptance speech (EXCLUSIVE)

Fra Fee, Attitude magazine’s latest cover star and lead of the Attitude 101 Film, TV and Music category, paid tribute to Jonathan Bailey and Heated Rivalry as he took to the stage at Rosewood London.

The acclaimed actor celebrated his fellow actors, Bailey, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, for bringing LGBTQ+ representation to the forefront on the big screen.

In his 101 speech, he praised the names that have brought visibility to our screens this year: “Cut to 2026, and there’s so much to celebrate,” he said.

“Ilya Rostinov and Shane Hollander have taken the world by storm” – Fra Fee praises the Heated Rivalry lead actors

“For starters, we are firmly in our Heated Rivalry era… fucking obsessed,” he added. “Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have taken the world by storm, and are available for season two.”

“I do mean the world, not just the queer community – it really is unbelievable,” he said, praising the Heated Rivalry lead actors, who are set to reprise their roles for a second season.

He next took to the mic to praise Wicked and Wicked: For Good actor Bailey, a former Attitude cover star and the highest-grossing male actor in Hollywood.

“It is genuinely such a big, big deal” – Fee on Jonathan Bailey being the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood in 2025

“Jonathan Bailey being the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood in 2025 is not at all lost on me,” he said. “It is genuinely such a big, big deal.”

Fra, who is gay, praised his fellow LGBTQ+ actor, stating: “We have to be super, super proud. Jonathan shows us that the queerest of leading man energy and box office success are not opposites.”

He said that the former Attitude cover star offers hope, stating: “It appears as though we got there. We made it. Our stories are being told, our voices are being heard.”

“The threat of being diminished or quietened is ever-present” – Fee on the LGBTQ+ community

“Perhaps there’s no need for events like this, honours and lists. But don’t allow yourselves to be fooled. For every celebration, every step forward, the threat of being diminished or quietened is ever-present,” Fee stated.

On being honoured as an Attitude 101 trailblazer, he said: “I suppose that is the whole point of trailblazing, right? It’s leaving a little opening for others to find their way along the path.”