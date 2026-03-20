Fra Fee: Flying the flag for queer Northern Irish representation on stage, screen and Netflix’s Unchosen (EXCLUSIVE)

Fra Fee’s Instagram bio – “oddly monikered Irish actor” – is as charming and articulate as the man himself. If he were more boastful, he could list a few of the four-dozen stage and screen credits he’s racked up since graduating from the Royal Academy of Music in 2009. The actor born Francis Martin Fee in Dungannon, County Tyrone, began with a brace of musical theatre roles – he portrayed ill-fated Courfeyrac in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables – before grabbing the opportunity to branch out.

In 2017 and 2018, he played the mouthy son of a former IRA volunteer in The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth’s gut-punching play set during the Troubles, which won a clutch of West End and Broadway awards. “That was a big moment for me personally and professionally,” Fee recalls. “I probably hadn’t even worked in my own accent up until that point. And to tell a story that had such a close affinity to the experience of Northern Ireland at that time was deeply cathartic and therapeutic.”

Fra Fee: from stage to screen

Fra Fee for Attitude magazine (Images: Attitude/Matt Holyoak)

Since then, the leader of the Film, TV and Music category of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, has built his global profile with villainous turns in the 2021 Marvel series Hawkeye, in which he played high-ranking henchman Kazimierz ‘Kazi’ Kazimierczak. In Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon 2023 space opera movie and its 2024 sequel, Fee was also suitably dastardly (and in some scenes, dramatically aged up) as Balisarius, the tyrannical leader of an interstellar army. Along the way, Fee has kept his stagecraft sharp by playing the iconic Emcee in the West End production of Cabaret. Perhaps most notably of all, Fee starred opposite Siôn Daniel Young in Lost Boys and Fairies, the BBC’s landmark 2024 drama about a gay couple navigating the adoption process. Fee’s affecting performance as Andy – a dependable Cardiff accountant who is initially keener to adopt than his partner, Young’s drag performer Gabriel – elevated him to leading man status. The three-part series received the Television Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2024, powered by Jaguar, an accolade Fee describes as “absolutely the pinnacle” of its prize haul, and also went on to win an International Emmy.

Fee on Lost Boys and Fairies

Fra Fee for Attitude magazine (Images: Attitude/Matt Holyoak)

Like everyone else, Fee was absolutely devastated when – massive spoiler incoming – Andy was killed in a homophobic attack at the end of episode two. “When I got the script, I had to read it twice to make sure,” he says today. We’re sitting in a trendy taproom in an east London railway arch that was tricky to get into – not because of the door policy, but because Fee spotted a French bulldog guarding the entrance. Fee’s companion Ace, a gentle boxer dog, has been laid-back and patient throughout the actor’s Attitude cover shoot, but he doesn’t respond well to Frenchies. We manage to slip in without causing canine chaos by restricting Ace’s line of vision as we scurry into a secluded corner. Anyway, back to that shocking twist. “I was like, ‘How can you make your audience fall so in love with these two people and their relationship, and then just… oh God,’” Fee continues. “But you know, I understand exactly why Daf [James, the series’ writer] did that. It was really important for Siôn’s character to learn that he was capable of adopting by himself, because in his world, Andy was a superhero who could do everything.”

What’s next for Fra Fee?

Fra Fee for Attitude magazine (Images: Attitude/Matt Holyoak)

Next up for Fee is an enigmatic but integral role in Unchosen, a new psychological thriller series premiering on Netflix this Spring. Fee plays an escaped convict, Sam, who bonds with a conflicted young woman living in a religious cult (Molly Windsor’s Rosie). “I more than understood Sam. I really sort of fell in love with him, to be honest,” Fee says. “He’s desperately trying to do good and fix the situation. He just wants to be happy.” Fee has also reunited with Snyder for The Last Photograph, an upcoming road movie that he describes as “beautiful” and “much quieter” than Rebel Moon. However, he can speak more freely about his next stage role, in I’ll Be Seeing You, a brand-new play about ivory-tinkling gay icon Liberace. Premiering this September at Scotland’s Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where Alan Cumming now serves as artistic director, it’s a mouthwatering meeting of queer talent. Cumming will direct from a script by Martin Sherman, the writer of Bent, a seminal 1979 play about the persecution of gay people in Nazi Germany, while the great Simon Russell Beale will portray Liberace. Fee will co-star as a young writer who enters into a hallucinatory dialogue with the late entertainer. “I think it’s fair to say that it’s a non-naturalistic piece,” says Fee. “This young writer is gay and demanding to know why Liberace never came out when he was alive.”

This is an excerpt from a feature appearing in Attitude’s March/April 2026 issue.