Flow Festival in Helsinki review: An electrifying atmosphere and a strikingly urban backdrop

I must admit, I don’t know what to expect from my little trip to Finland. In truth, my knowledge of the northern European country is completely limited to beer, saunas and some camp Eurovision songs. The reason for my trip to Helsinki is to attend Flow Festival 2025 (simply referred to as Flow) – a three-day music and culture event that has become Finland’s equivalent of Glastonbury.

Flow, which began as a humble club event with big ambitions, has grown into an internationally acclaimed festival, now celebrating its 21st year. With incredible food, world-class lighting, and (of course) music, Flow today is arguably the most respected festival in the Nordic regions. Taking place in Suvilhati, the former industrial district of Helsinki, it offers a strikingly urban backdrop, with the old power plant towering over the site. It’s undeniably cool, and a stark contrast to the idyllic countryside settings of most UK festivals.

X Garden Flow Festival 2025 (Image: Konstantin Kondrukhov)

Granted, I may have never heard of Flow before my trip, but the line-up offers something for everyone and very much reflects the festival’s commitment to delivering a diverse and inclusive community of attendees. Not only do you get some of the biggest names in music today, but, nestled amongst the juggernauts, are some fantastic local talent.

Eclectic line-up across three days

This becomes evident on Friday with Sluts Against Techno’s takeover of the X Garden stage. This Helsinki-based DJ group, who call themselves the city’s first “bimbotechno collective”, is reminiscent of the underground rave scenes you’d find in Berlin. The collective amplifies the voices of women, queer and gender minorities, and their takeover of X Garden creates an inclusive atmosphere that I’m drawn to revisit for the remainder of the festival.

FKA Twigs at Flow Festival 2025 (Image: Riikka Vaahtera)

If techno or high-tempo electronic music isn’t your thing, the festival provides an eclectic line-up across the three days. From FKA Twigs’s captivating Eusexua tour extract – featuring contemporary dance and a tear-jerking performance of ‘Cellophane’ – to Burna Boy’s Afrobeat and dancehall offerings, or Underworld’s unforgettable setlist finale with ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’, every stage I visit challenges both my emotions and my dance style. Flow offers more than I can possibly capture in one review, but two highlights from the Sunday line-up stand out above all.

First is Lola Young, a British artist I’m eager to see, who absolutely blows me away. Often drawing comparisons to Amy Winehouse and Adele, Young has been releasing music since 2019 but only recently broke into the mainstream with her viral, chart-topping song ‘Messy’. Her set showcases a raw vulnerability mixed with tongue-in-cheek humour – a trait you expect from a rising British artist.

Lola Young at Flow Festival 2025 (Image: Riikka Vaahtera)

Record-breaking crowd

For instance, her declaration of love for the warmth and friendliness of Finnish people, followed immediately by her deadpan expression as she announces she will perform ‘Wish You Were Dead’, has me screaming with laughter. Another memorable moment comes when she playfully shoutouts to, not only her “dealer”, but to all drug dealers, before launching into a performance of her new single (you guessed it) called ‘d£aler’. With her new album set for release in September, Flow cements Lola as one to watch for me.

Following Lola, it’s none other than the Head Brat in Charge, Charli XCX, who takes the stage as Flow’s closing act. The anticipation for her Flow debut has been building since her booking was announced right after last year’s festival. With her popularity at an all-time high, expectations are huge – and the record-breaking crowd in Suvilahti on Sunday are not disappointed.

Throughout her performance, Charli seamlessly blends sleek pop precision with a raw, rave-ready edge, drawing the audience deeper into her Brat aesthetic. It’s an extra-special set, as she herself says it might be her last European show ‘like this’ for a while, as she nears the end of the mainstream powerhouse that her Brat era became. Leading us through hits such as ‘party 4 u’, ‘Von Dutch’ and ‘Guess’, the impact she has had on pop culture over the past couple of years is undeniable.

A fitting end

The ‘Apple Girl’ for Flow is none other than Finnish pop star Alma, who sends the crowd into a frenzy with her appearance. The audience dances along with her into the night, and it’s a fitting end to an excellent Flow Festival.

Flow Festival (Image: Petri Anttila)

Flow leaves a lasting impact on me, particularly the warmth of the Finnish people – and especially their gay community. If, like me, you still have the itch to dance the night away, long after the festival ends, I highly recommend Hercules (a beloved local gay bar) and the more underground hotspot Ääniwalli, which offers techno until the early hours of the morning. Special thanks to Janne, our new Finnish friend, for guiding us through Helsinki’s queer nightlife.

Exceeds every expectation

Flow Festival 2025 exceeds every expectation that I didn’t even know I had. What starts as a trip fuelled by the love of music blossoms into a deep respect and admiration for Helsinki’s vibrant culture, the warmth of its people, and Flow’s remarkable ability to practice what they preach when it comes to sustainability. Never have I been in a music crowd where patience and respect were shared so freely.

Flow isn’t just about the music – it’s about the community, culture, and experiencing Finland at its most dynamic. It’s easy to see why Finland consistently ranks as the happiest country in the world. Whether you’re drawn by the line-up or simply by the electrifying atmosphere, Flow Festival has it all in abundance. One thing is certain: Flow Festival 2026 is firmly on my radar.

Flow Festival Helsinki returns 14–16 August 2026. Super Early Bird tickets are available now on their website.