Florence + The Machine at BBC Proms review: Letting her lungs loose

As the twilight of an early autumn evening gave way to the incandescent glow of London’s historic Royal Albert Hall, fans of Florence + The Machine gathered within its storied walls in eager anticipation of a concert that promised not just music but a confluence of artistry and ambiance. The event, part of the annual BBC Proms, featured a full performance of Florence Welch’s debut album Lungs, re-worked with the Jules Buckley Orchestra.

Welch, known for her ethereal presence and powerhouse vocals, did not disappoint. From the moment she took to the stage adorned in a flowing gown that seemed woven from the very threads of sunset and accompanied by a 15-person choir, the audience was enraptured.

The acoustics of Royal Albert Hall – an architectural marvel and shrine to sound – proved to be a natural ally to Welch’s voice. Every note rang clear and true, from the plaintive whispers ‘I’m Not Calling You a Liar’ to the resounding chorus of ‘Dog Days Are Over’. Jules Buckley and his Orchestra complemented her perfectly; each musician was both technically proficient and emotionally engaged, creating a tapestry of sound that lifted every song into transcendence.

Between songs, Welch engaged with her audience not merely as spectators but as participants in a shared journey. Her banter ranged from whimsical musings on life and art to heartfelt gratitude for her fans’ support over the past 15 years since Lungs was released.

The production design deserves its own accolades; it was both visually arresting yet tastefully restrained – a mirror to Florences’ own aesthetic. Subtle lighting shifts painted each song with its unique hue while maintaining an intimate atmosphere despite the grandeur surrounding them.

I have been a fan of Florence + The Machine for the past 15 years and my goosebumps grow stronger and stronger every time I experience her live in concert; her voice has developed massively over the years. Leaving the Royal Albert Hall after such an immersive performance by Florence + The Machine was akin to waking from a dream rich with poetry in motion and melodies that linger long after they’ve ceased echoing off gilded walls.

This concert will go down as one of the most memorable BBC Proms events hosted by this venerable venue in recent times, an exemplary showcase not only for Florence’s incredible talent but also for music’s enduring power to unite and uplift.