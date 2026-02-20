Finding Mr. Christmas star Robbie Simpson proposes to Kyle Pollak during Afterglow work trip

Finding Mr. Christmas star Robbie Simpson has announced his engagement to fiancé Kyle Pollak after a surprise proposal in Sydney, Australia.

The pair met in summer 2023 at a Broadway Bares fundraiser in New York City, and took their relationship to the next level this month when Simpson got down on one knee at Sydney Harbour.

After Pollak said yes, they boarded a seaplane for a scenic tour before arriving at Cottage Point Inn, a fine dining waterside restaurant, where they celebrated their engagement.

“My life and relationship with Robbie is far from ordinary” – Robbie Simpson reflecting on his engagement to Kyle Pollak

Simpson rose to stardom in season 2 of Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett, which premiered on 27 October 2025, making history as the only out LGBTQ contestant.

The reality show aims to find the next leading man for the Hallmark network’s holiday movies. Though Simpson was eliminated in week five, he remains a fan favourite.

Speaking to People about his engagement, the 36-year-old actor celebrated the romantic milestone with his fiancé.

“Saying yes to marrying him was the easiest decision I have ever made” – Pollak on Simpson’s proposal

Reflecting on their relationship over the past three years, Pollak said: “My life and relationship with Robbie is far from ordinary – hence spending a week with him on an Australian ‘work trip.'”

Pollak was spending time in Australia with Simpson after the reality TV star was announced as part of the creative and producing team for the international play Afterglow.

Pollak added: “We go on the most wonderful adventures together, and it was fitting that we commit to a life together before taking off in a seaplane for lunch at a secluded waterfront restaurant” and “climbing a bridge to watch the sunset.”

“I knew pretty quickly that I wanted to spend my life with Kyle” – Simpson loved Pollak almost instantly

Pollak also reflected on the significance of their connection: “It was meeting him that made me realise what a significant other and love was supposed to feel like.”

He added: “Saying yes to marrying him was the easiest decision I have ever made. I asked Robbie to be my boyfriend, so it was his turn to pop this next question.”

Simpson’s love for his fiancé was instant, admitting: “I knew pretty quickly that I wanted to spend my life with Kyle. I’d been in a few long-term relationships before, but this felt different right away.”