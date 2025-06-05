Tom Daley addresses 19 year age gap with husband: ‘I’m the more mature one’

Tom Daley has spoken about the 19 year age gap between him and husband Dustin Lance Black in a new interview.

Speaking to Us Weekly as he promotes his new documentary 1.6 seconds, Daley was asked if it feels as though the gap has shortened as they’ve grown older together to which he answered: “One hundred percent.”

Daley, who has been in a relationship with the screenwriter since 2013, added: “It’s funny because the people that know us know that I’m the more mature person that kinds of runs the show in the house.”

“As we get older, I think we both align very well on what we want to achieve,” he added. “We’re both really big dreamers. I think that was the biggest thing for us, that we’re both so supportive of each other. We don’t limit the other person’s dreams. We really make each other feel like we can achieve whatever we set our minds to.”

The Olympian was also asked about the couple’s decision to move their family, which includes their two young sons, to the US.

“There were a number of reasons, honestly,” Daley explained. “Part of it was the fact that Lance moved to the U.K. for me to be able to do my diving for the longest time. He moved away from his business and his work. ‘Now it’s his turn’ kind of vibe.”

In the documentary, which tracks the diver’s entire life and career, Daley recalls being advised by his management not to be seen in public with his then-future-husband, screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, for fear people would think he is gay.

Black, who features heavily in the documentary, can be heard referring to this decision by management as a “dereliction of duty”.

Daley famously came out via YouTube video in 2013, aged 19. In the video, he states that he was driven to do so in part because he had never experienced being in love until he met Black.